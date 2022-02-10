Count former Houston Oilers quarterback Warren Moon among the latest public supporters of Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
Speaking to the Titans’ official team website, Moon acknowledged Tannehill’s ostensible regression in 2021. However, he said Tennessee has surrounded the 33-year-old quarterback with the players necessary to win a championship.
"I think they can get to the Super Bowl with Ryan, because they have all the other pieces," Moon said. "…The way their defense stepped up this year and the way they're playing, he doesn't have to be as dynamic as he maybe was previously — scoring a lot of points — because they are not allowing as many points.
"[Tannehill] can be a Super Bowl-winning quarterback with that team, and they are more of a run-dominated team anyway with Derrick [Henry] and [D'Onta] Foreman. They will still have to get big plays out of the passing game, and I still think he can do that. And he can also still move around. They just have to get back on the same page and have all their pieces in place so he can ... be the type of quarterback he was a few years ago."
As a former QB, Moon understands perhaps better than most the kind of pressure Tannehill is currently under.
"[The criticism] when you are the quarterback, that's always a part of the job. You get a lot more praise than you probably deserve when the team is doing well, and you probably get more blame when the team isn't doing well.”
The numbers speak for themselves. Tannehill totaled the fourth-most turnovers of any quarterback this season and threw more interceptions than he did his first two seasons with the Titans combined. In addition, it was his first season with Tennessee with a passer rating below 100.
And his three-interception game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC divisional round certainly didn’t help Tannehill’s standing with the Titans’ fanbase either.
However, Moon believes that with some more stability in 2022, Tannehill and the Titans will bounce back. For now, Todd Downing will return for his second season as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator. Henry and receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones are also expected to return next season fully healthy.
Adding former Houston Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly as the team’s new passing coordinator could also help bring Tannehill back to his 2019-2020 form.
"It was a tough year for Ryan all the way around, with all the guys in and out of the lineup, whether it was Derrick Henry or Julio Jones or A.J. Brown," Moon continued.
"At one point [Tannehill] didn't have either one of those [WRs] for several weeks, and the offensive line, having guys in and out, that didn't help either. Plus, losing his offensive coordinator [Arthur Smith] from the previous year was a change for him, too. There was a lot of transition he was going through this year.”
