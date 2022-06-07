Tennessee Titans wide receivers coach Rob Moore did Tuesday what head coach Mike Vrabel should have done weeks ago.
Speaking to reporters prior to on-field drills during OTAs, Moore disclosed that Titans’ 2022 first-round pick Treylon Burks has been dealing with asthma, seemingly explaining his early departures during both days of rookie minicamp and why his participation in OTAs has been limited.
It also lines up with a report last week from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer that stated Burks “labored” through some of his pre-draft workouts, which some teams marked as a red flag.
“Some of those things that happen are kind of out of his control,” Moore said. “The kid has got asthma; those things happen. He understands what the expectations are, but I think at the end of the day, it’s really just him getting himself immersed in the culture of how we do things here and how we play here, which is different from everybody that comes in here from college because we ask these guys to do things a lot of teams don’t ask them to do.”
Vrabel, who’s rarely been one to pass up taking a curmudgeonly stance on anything health-related when it comes to his players, stated he and the rest of the Titans organization knew about Burks’ asthma during the pre-draft process and that he feels confident it won’t be an issue by the time the team starts training camp in mid-July.
After all, Burks had a 66-reception, 1,104-yard, 11-touchdown season for Arkansas last year. So, he's presumably learned how to manage the issue by now.
Burks, who did not participate in Tuesday’s on-field session, has seen limited reps since OTAs began last week. He was pulled from the field twice during rookie minicamp, using an inhaler on the sideline and having trainers ice his neck and shoulders.
Speaking to reporters for the first time last week, Burks said he’s not worried about his asthma or possible conditioning issues causing any setbacks. The rest of the Titans coaches seem to concur.
“Treylon has worked hard,” Moore said. “He comes in early in the morning, [does] board work, walkthroughs — anything that you can think of. We do a lot of different things to try and shorten that learning curve and get him caught up to speed.”
