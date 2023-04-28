The Tennessee Titans may have selected their quarterback of the future — again.
One year after drafting Malik Willis in the third round, the Titans turned aggressive on Friday, moving up eight spots in the second round to make a polarizing selection — Kentucky quarterback Will Levis at the No. 33 overall spot.
The Titans surrendered their second-round pick (No. 41), as well as their 2023 third-round pick (No. 72) and a 2024 third-round pick. In addition to getting Arizona's second-round selection, Tennessee also added the Cardinals' third-round pick, using the 81st selection to add Tulane running back Tyjae Spears.
The fact that Levis was even available heading into Friday’s selections offered a glimpse into the questions that surround him as a pro prospect.
He has plenty of positives, including a cannon of a right arm, prototypical NFL quarterback size (6-4, 229), the ability to run the football and the reputation of a tough-minded leader.
Levis has some strong stats to boot, as he completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 5,876 yards at Kentucky, throwing 46 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. He added 312 carries for 742 yards and 17 touchdowns.
"Will’s a diligent worker, extremely smart, extremely bright, puts a lot of time in to be a good quarterback,” Titans general manager Ran Carthon said. “So you appreciate his ability to pick up concepts and things quickly, and just who he is. He’s hard-wired, tough."
But many analysts had some concerns about Levis as well — most often regarding things like consistency, decisiveness and accuracy.
One reason for those questions: Levis had a better 2021 than 2022, as his completion rate dipped slightly last season, along with his passing yardage, passing touchdowns and rushing touchdowns (Levis also played 13 games in 2021, 11 in 2022).
There were plenty of variables: Levis lost key members of his offensive line and wide-receiver group, lost offensive coordinator Liam Coen to the Los Angeles Rams and played through multiple injuries — including a painful toe problem for much of the season.
“I think we can honestly be transparent – Kentucky was a much different football team in 2021 than what they were in 2022,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “If we protect [Levis] when he’s out there at whatever point … If we don’t protect him better than what it was, it’s probably going to look the same, just like it is for every quarterback.
“We try to look at the really good exposures, the great performances. We try to look at them -- what they look like -- at their worst, and then try to pull the curtain and see what it looks like. But there were some really impressive performances against some big-time defenses in the SEC. Now there are some decisions that have to be better. Can’t put the ball in harm’s way, no matter who our quarterback is.”
Levis says the toe issue has cleared up.
“I feel like that [the 2022 challenges] just overall made me a better player, I think, in the long run,” Levis said. “We should have been a better team than we were. But I feel like throughout all the adversity that we faced, I was able to just improve and learn from it.”
Levis said he tried to put his best foot forward in each of the team visits he made, but fell in love with the Titans, believing the feeling was mutual.
“I think they just like my mentality,” Levis said. “I think they think that I'm a guy that's going to go in and compete, and I got what it takes to play quarterback at the next level. I think I have the mental capacity to understand and execute a game plan at a high level, and I'm just looking forward to learning from … all the coaches."
Levis enters a quarterback room that currently features a starter in veteran Ryan Tannehill, who is 34 years old, coming off ankle surgery and in the final year of his contract. His name has come up from time to time as a potential trade target, though such a move would be complicated by his $36.6 million cap hit, which includes a $27 million base salary. Tannehill appears the Titans’ likely starter in 2023.
The Titans also have Willis, whose job would appear to be in jeopardy following the Levis drafting. Willis was drafted as a project, but didn’t flash much potential in three starts during his rookie season, and was replaced as a starter by Josh Dobbs down the stretch.
Vrabel said Tannehill is number one on the depth chart, followed by Willis and Levis. He reached out to Tannehill and had a conversation following the Levis selection.
“I expect him to compete just like Ryan has been every day since he’s been here,” Vrabel said. “I would expect him to continue to do that, and being the consummate pro, compete for his job. And I would expect Malik and Will to do the same thing.”
Said Levis: “I just want to learn from [Tannehill and Willis]. They've been in the NFL a lot longer than I am ... They already had a lot more experience and are going to be able to teach me a lot of things. I just want to be a great teammate to them.”
Levis, along with a large contingent of NFL analysts, figured he would be picked in the first round — perhaps early in the first round, which is why he was in Kansas City for the draft festivities.
Television cameras repeatedly showed his reaction to getting passed over. Disappointed, Levis flew back on Friday to his Connecticut home, where — because of a flight delay — he learned the Titans had drafted him just as he walked in the door.
“It was great,” Levis said. “I heard from [Carthon], and I knew I was going to cry, and the tears came immediately and I didn't really know how the conversation was going to go. It's one of those things where you feel like you're going to handle yourself and be composed. But then the waterworks started flowing and just emotions got overwhelming.”
Levis said he’s looking forward to attending Titans rookie camp, where he will begin the process of refining his game — and hopefully leaving behind a tough 2022.
“[I’m] coming in confident,” Levis said. “I definitely have room to improve on accuracy and decision making … I feel like [my skills], I know that they have to be taken to the next level. I want to be successful. So again, I'm just looking forward to learning from the staff and the other players to just develop and to be the best quarterback that I can be.”