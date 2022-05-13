The day before the Tennessee Titans begin their two-day rookie minicamp, the team announced it had signed four of its nine-player 2022 draft class on Thursday.
Running back Hassan Haskins, receiver Kyle Philips, safety Theo Jackson, and linebacker Chance Campbell each agreed to terms Thursday on their rookie deals. Financial terms of each deal were not disclosed.
Haskins is expected to compete with Dontrell Hilliard to serve as Derrick Henry’s primary backup. Haskins, who rushed for 2,324 yards and 30 touchdowns in three seasons at Michigan, could be in line for significant playing time as a rookie as Henry eases back into the fold after suffering a broken foot and missing nine games last year.
Philips is expected to fill an Adam Humphries-type role with Tennessee, working the middle of the field out of the slot, where he played most of the time at UCLA, while also contributing in the return game. He totaled 163 receptions, 1,821 yards, 17 receiving TDs, 26 returns, 501 yards and two punt return TDs in four years with the Bruins.
Jackson adds more depth at defensive back having played both cornerback and safety. He provides an extra body at safety, where A.J. Moore and Jamal Carter are the primary backups, and he could work in nickel packages as a cornerback too if needed.
Campbell is a big, strong, stay-at-home linebacker that plays close to the line of scrimmage. He led Ole Miss in tackles and ranked second in tackles for loss in 2021.
Campbell will mostly be a depth piece at linebacker, where Tennessee has strong players ahead of him including Zach Cunningham, David Long, Monty Rice, and Dylan Cole.
First-round pick Treylon Burks, second-round pick Roger McCreary, third-round picks Nicholas Petit-Frere and Malik Willis, and fourth-round pick Chig Okonkwo remain unsigned, but are still expected to participate in Tennessee’s rookie minicamp at Saint Thomas Sports Park this weekend.
The Titans also signed 17 undrafted rookie free agents including:
David Anenih, OLB, Houston
Tre Avery, CB, Rutgers
Julius Chestnut, RB, Sacred Heart
Haskell Garrett, DT, Ohio State
Jack Gibbens, ILB, Minnesota
Michael Griffin II, S, South Dakota State
Hayden Howerton, G, SMU
Brandon Lewis, WR, Air Force
Jalen McKenzie, OT, USC
Xavier Newman-Johnson, IOL, Baylor
Sam Okuayinonu, DT, Maryland
Jayden Peevy, DL, Texas A&M
Reggie Roberson, WR, SMU
Andrew Rupcich, OL, Culver-Stockton
Caleb Shudak, K, Iowa
Ryan Stonehouse, P, Colorado St.
Tre Swilling, CB, Georgia Tech
Thomas Odukoya, TE, Eastern Michigan (International Allocation)
