Lori Locust, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant defensive line coach, announced via Twitter that she is the new defensive quality control coach for the Tennessee Titans. The move came about two weeks after she parted ways with the Bucs in a coaching shakeup following their 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC wild card round of the playoffs.
“Blessed to be joining the @Titans as part of Coach @CoachVrabel50‘s staff,” Locust tweeted on Saturday. “Can’t wait to get started on this next phase of my coaching career.”
Locust, who was the first female position coach in the NFL and one of just two female coaches (along with Maral Javadifar) to win a Super Bowl, will become the first full-time female coach in Titans franchise history.
Locust has been in the NFL since 2018, first serving as a defensive line coaching intern with the Baltimore Ravens before joining Tamp Bay in 2019 where she became the only female defensive position coach.
The Titans have had female staffers before — as recently as last season, in fact. Ashley Cornwell worked as an offensive assistant during training camp last season as part of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program.
Belmont alum Chesney McClellan was also on staff during camp as part of the Amy Adams Strunk Women in Football internship, assisting with scouting and football operations.
Mical Johnson was also hired in 2021 as the Titans’ first-ever full-time female scout after completing the Strunk Women in Football internship. Her responsibilities include scouting both college and pro players, monitoring the daily waiver wire and helping the team prepare for free agency and the NFL Draft.
