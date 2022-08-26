F&T.jpg

Treylon Burks

 Casey Gower/Nashville Post

Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and Post contributor Logan Butts are kicking off Season 2 of Titans coverage. They're joined by 440 Sports owner Braden Gall to touch on the hot-button issues from training camp.

This week’s topics include:

  • How do we feel about the Titans wide receiver group approaching the preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals?
  • Dez Fitzpatrick vs. Mason Kinsey
  • Can we name five pass rush groups better than the Titans?
  • Is Rashad Weaver's value being overlooked?
  • Are the Colts really a threat to steal the Titans' AFC South crown?

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_@Logan_Butts@BradenGall.

Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or below:

