Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and Post contributor Logan Butts are kicking off Season 2 of Titans coverage. They're joined by 440 Sports owner Braden Gall to touch on the hot-button issues from training camp.
This week’s topics include:
- How do we feel about the Titans wide receiver group approaching the preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals?
- Dez Fitzpatrick vs. Mason Kinsey
- Can we name five pass rush groups better than the Titans?
- Is Rashad Weaver's value being overlooked?
- Are the Colts really a threat to steal the Titans' AFC South crown?
Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_, @Logan_Butts, @BradenGall.
Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In