Thirteen practices into his rookie season, and Tennessee Titans receiver Kyle Philips has already earned a reputation for being deceptively difficult to cover.
But Philips' uncanny ability to seemingly always have the right answer during team meetings has also earned him a nickname from the Titans coaching staff.
“He’s a bit of a know-it-all, but that’s why I call him ‘The Professor’ because there’s nothing he doesn’t know,” Titans wide receivers coach Rob Moore said on Monday. “His passion for the game shows up a lot. When you talk to him about it, he really does have a good mind for the game. You can make adjustments [for him] in a quick moment, and he can adjust to it.”
Added Philips: “It definitely makes me feel good. But it also puts a little bit of a target on my back. He’ll throw some trick questions out there to try and catch me. When he does, he doesn’t let me live it down. So, it goes both ways.”
From terminology to route running, Philips spends most of his free time breaking down film — of himself, of his teammates and of any receiver who happens to have a highlight reel on YouTube.
“I started [studying receivers] in middle school,” Philips admitted, adding he will watch a video on YouTube and say to himself, "I want to try and add that to my game.”
Although Tennessee’s WR group is relatively young and inexperienced, Robert Woods notwithstanding, Philips disclosed there is plenty to learn from the group of fellow pass catchers.
The Titans have a solid mix of physical, speed and possession receivers. That eclectic mix of size, quickness, strength, route running and elusiveness is what Philips credits for helping him round out his skillset.
“I study every receiver I can,” Philips said. “Just being out here, I’d say [I study] a lot of Robert Woods, Mason Kinsey and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. I like to take an aspect of every little bit of their game — with Robert just how good he is with his hands, Nick his releases, and Mason just how explosive he is in and out of his cuts.”
