Bishop Sankey may not have had the most memorable tenure with the Tennessee Titans, but that isn’t deterring the 29-year-old former running back from returning to the team.
Sankey is one of seven additions to the Titans support staff for training camp this season, joining the scouting staff as part of the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship, a component of the NFL’s Football Development program under NFL Football Operations that aims to “expose interested and qualified candidates to a career in professional scouting.”
The program teaches candidates the ins and outs of college and pro scouting including a personnel perspective on the day-to-day operations of training camp, how to schedule fall school visits, learning how to watch and breakdown film, learning how to write evaluations, and presenting a final project of the experience to the team’s personnel staff.
Sankey was drafted in the second round out of Washington in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Titans. He played two seasons for the team, rushing for 762 yards and three touchdowns, and added 32 receptions for 272 yards and another score over 29 games, including 12 starts.
Tennessee released him in 2016, and he bounced around the practice squads of the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings before tearing his ACL in the 2017 preseason opener.
Sankey played a handful of games for the San Diego Fleet of the defunct Alliance of American Football in 2019 and he retired from football in 2021 while attending training camp with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
In addition to Sankey, the Titans are also adding five coaches for training camp including Jeremy Hawkins (Eastern Kentucky), Ashley Cornwell (Wisconsin), T.C. Taylor (Jackson State), Derik Abbott (U.S. Coast Guard Academy) and Justin Hamilton (Virginia Tech) as part of the NFL's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program.
Belmont’s Chesney McClellan is also joining the team during training camp as an Amy Adams Strunk Women in Football intern, assisting the team with scouting and operations during camp. Currently pursuing a master’s degree, McClellan is a graduate manager for the Belmont baseball team and a former Auburn volleyball player.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In