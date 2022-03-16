You’d be hard-pressed to find a better feel-good story from the 2021 NFL season than that of D’Onta Foreman.
Nine games, 566 yards and three touchdowns later, Foreman played himself out of Tennessee into a one-year, $2 million contract with the Carolina Panthers, according to multiple reports.
Drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans, Foreman played in 17 games over his first three seasons with the Texans and Titans but never really found a true home.
Unemployed in November, the Titans signed Foreman to help replace the production lost when Derrick Henry broke his foot in a Week 8 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Tennessee went 6-3 with Henry out of the lineup and using a running back-by-committee approach that included Foreman, Dontrell Hilliard and Adrian Peterson.
Over Tennessee’s final six games, Foreman averaged 80.3 rush yards per game and 4.4 yards per carry. He saw nearly 19 carries per game, and his three 100-yard rushing performances were the third-most during that span.
“I don’t really want to say I proved it to myself. I always felt like that was in me already. I just had to prove it to everybody else,” Foreman said after the Titans were eliminated from the playoffs.
“And I think I got the opportunity to do that thanks to the Titans, thanks to coach [Mike] Vrabel and [general manger] Jon [Robinson] and everybody for believing in me, trusting in me and giving me this opportunity and this platform to show what I'm able to do. I’m just so thankful and so grateful. … I want to continue to show people that I can play in this league. I can be a good running back, and I can go out there and ball.”
Signing Foreman gives Carolina a little insurance for oft-banged-up star Christian McCaffrey, who has missed a combined 23 games over the last two seasons with various injuries.
The Panthers ranked 20th in the NFL in rushing in 2021. Fourth-round pick Chuba Hubbard led the team this past season with 172 carries, 612 yards rushing and five touchdowns with McCaffrey out.
Also on Tuesday, the Titans chose not to tender pending restricted free agent Khari Blasingame. The former Vanderbilt standout signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019 before he was cut and ultimately signed with the Titans.
In three seasons, Blasingame totaled three carries, six yards rushing, 10 receptions and 97 yards receiving while serving as the primary blocker for Henry.
