As Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard stood on the sidelines and watched Logan Woodside take a knee to send Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts in overtime, the 28-year-old safety was rehearsing in his head what he was going to say to his teammates once the game had ended.
Byard was responsible for a 42-yard defensive pass interference call on the previous drive, a miscue that put Indianapolis on Tennessee’s 1-yard line and subsequently led to the game-tying touchdown.
“I definitely take a lot of blame for even putting my team in that position of going into overtime,” Byard admitted. “I was sitting on the sideline the whole time just thinking I have to redeem myself. I was actually on the sideline preparing my speech if the game would have gone the other way.”
Fortunately for Byard, his moment of exoneration came three drives into overtime as he picked off Colts quarterback Carson Wentz and set up Titans kicker Randy Bullock for the game-winning 44-yard field goal.
"[I] probably tried to do too much," Wentz said. "[I] tried to force one there to [Michael Pittman]. He had a step on the underneath coverage, but Byard came out of the sky and made a heck of a play."
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Byard was frustrated.
“Kevin could have been better there at the end of regulation. [In overtime] he made a great check and alerted David to what was going on … and Kevin was able to come out of the post and make a good call and just a huge play.”
Added Byard: “This team, we’re resilient. We’re going to keep swinging, and I was able to make a play at the end of the game and Randy made a big kick. So, I’m just happy we won the game.”
Byard’s game-sealing interception was the second thrown by Wentz in the game. The first came about a minute before his pass interference penalty when rookie Elijah Molden picked off Wentz, who threw an ill-advised, off-balanced, left-handed pass, on the 2-yard line and walked in for an easy touchdown that put Tennessee ahead 31-24.
“To [Elijah’s] credit, he just keeps going in there, keeps playing, keeps plugging, keeps helping us,” Vrabel said. “[He had] great pressure forcing them into a mistake, and Elijah was there to capitalize.”
"That was 100 percent my fault," Colts head coach Frank Reich said. "It was a bad call. It was a screen to Mo [Allie Cox] and they were sitting right on it. We hadn't thrown that — didn't think they would ever be thinking that at that point in the game. I've been around too long to know you don't call a screen backed up in that situation."
Tennessee’s defense also had a sack, nine passes defensed, seven QB hits and a forced fumble. It was the second straight games the Titans forced at least three turnovers, and it was the third time in four games they generated multiple turnovers.
“It’s awesome playing on this defense,” linebacker Harold Landry said. “The Colts hit a few, but that’s the NFL. I just felt like everyone was out there flying around together, playing together and just making plays.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.