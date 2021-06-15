New Tennessee Titans receiver Julio Jones is widely considered the greatest wideout of his generation, and Titans wide receivers coach Rob Moore understands why.
Standing 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Jones does things that other receivers his size simply can’t. While his 40 time may be a hair slower than the 4.39 he ran coming out of Alabama in 2011, Jones can still take the top off a defense with the best of them.
Hi ability to break off a route and fool defensive backs is what Moore says could be his biggest addition to Tennessee’s offense this season.
“I think the thing that jumps right out at you is his length, his size, the power that he has,” Moore said on Monday. “You know, he has some explosiveness, his ability to be able to snap down out of the break for a guy that’s long and has really good body control. I think it’s pretty easy to put two and two together and realize why this guy has been a great player for so long.”
Moore’s comments echo what Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said about Jones a few weeks ago during an appearance on The Ringer NFL Show. The five-time Pro Bowler said that Jones’ explosiveness and his ability to change direction on the drop of a dime is often an underappreciated part of what his former teammate brings to the table.
“I think it’s the violence with which he runs,” Ryan said. “It’s so intimidating. He is so physically gifted in making people feel that he is just going to blow right by him. His stride length, his gait, it’s unbelievable… He is as good as anybody of getting guys feeling like he is running a go route or running a post route and then his ability to stop at that level of explosiveness and still come out of it.”
Moore’s interactions with Jones have been limited in the week since the Titans sent second- and fourth-round draft picks to Atlanta for the five-time All Pro. But based on what he’s seen from a distance and what Jones showed during OTAs last week, Moore is counting down the days until Week 1’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 12.
“I’m just looking forward to the opportunity to be able to step onto the field with somebody like that and understand the problems that it causes defenses,” Moore said. “At the end of the day, that’s what it boils down to for me — how do we best utilize Julio’s skillset and everything that he brings? To get him and A.J. on the field at the same time, it’s going to cause opposing defenses… they have some decisions to make.”
