Former Tennessee Titans General Manager Floyd Reese and head coach Jeff Fisher led the team to what many consider to be the golden age of the franchise.
Now, both will be honored along with former head coach Bum Phillips, as the trio will join the 14 other members of the Titans’ Ring of Honor. Phillips will be inducted first on Sept. 26 during a game at Nissan Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts. Fisher and Reese will be inducted together at a later date.
"I am so excited to recognize these important figures in our team's history," Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a team release. "Each had a significant hand in the success of their eras.”
Reese, the mastermind behind some of the best teams in franchise history, spent 21 years with the franchise before parting ways in 2006. He was responsible for 111 wins, 11 playoff appearances, two AFC Championship appearances and a Super Bowl appearance.
During his tenure, Reese drafted 27 Pro Bowlers, three Rookie of the Year winners and a league Co-MVP. The list of top players Reese acquired include Steve McNair, Eddie George, Frank Wycheck, Jevon Kearse, Derrick Mason, Keith Bullock, Kyle Vanden Bosch, Kevin Mawae and Samari Rolle, among many others.
"He had a great ability to find talent and take 'chances' to find sustained success,” Adams Strunk said.
Added Reese: “This is one of the highest, if not the highest honor, that we could bestow on somebody that's not in the NFL Hall of Fame. And so that kind of makes you realize that this is special."
Fisher, a 2020 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame inductee, guided the Titans to their only Super Bowl appearance in 1999 and two AFC Championship appearances, winning 147 games along the way. He took Tennessee to the playoffs six times and won three division championships.
The winningest coach in franchise history, Fisher spent 16 seasons with the team, including four seasons with the Houston Oilers before they moved to Tennessee. Of those 16 seasons, only four were losing seasons.
"Jeff won more games than any coach in franchise history, while also leading our football team through some difficult years as we moved to Tennessee -- playing in four different home stadiums over a four-year period,” Adams Strunk stated. “His ability to connect with our players and our fans was unmatched and he too reached two AFC Championship games and helped take us to our only Super Bowl.”
Added Fisher: “It was an emotional moment for me (hearing the news) because it was a reminder of everything that the organization has done for me and my family over the years, and that it's just not surprising that they keep doing more things for me.”
Phillips spent six seasons as head coach of the Houston Oilers from 1975-80 that included two AFC Championship game appearances. He turned around a middling Oilers team that had eight straight losing seasons and guided them to a 10-4 record in his first year.
His .608 winning percentage (59-38 record) still ranks the best in the history of the franchise for any coach with two or more full seasons.
“Bum was Texas through and through and led us to new heights as the 'Luv Ya Blue' era was born, reaching two AFC Championship games,” Adams Strunk said.
The Titans’ Ring of Honor currently consists of Bud Adams, Earl Campbell, Steve McNair, Warren Moon, Frank Wycheck, Bruce Matthews, George Blanda, Mike Munchak, Jim Norton, Elvin Bethea, Robert Brazile, Mike Holovak, and Ken Houston.
