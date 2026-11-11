Titans quarterback Cam Ward

Titans quarterback Cam Ward

 Photo: Jessie Rogers

In the aftermath of the Titans having recently traded All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, there was a school of thought that the move cast a negative light on quarterback Cam Ward’s future.

Why would the organization deal its best player and start to rebuild, the line of thinking went, unless it was admitting Ward was not expected to be the solution at the game’s most important position?