Titans' Mike Borgonzi voices belief in Cam Ward Some had questioned whether Tennessee's decision to rebuild might cast doubt on quarterback's future John Glennon John Glennon Author twitter Author email Nov 11, 2026 Nov 11, 2026 Updated 10 mins ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Titans quarterback Cam Ward Photo: Jessie Rogers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link In the aftermath of the Titans having recently traded All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, there was a school of thought that the move cast a negative light on quarterback Cam Ward’s future.Why would the organization deal its best player and start to rebuild, the line of thinking went, unless it was admitting Ward was not expected to be the solution at the game’s most important position? × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmqFE %:E2?D v6?6C2= |2?286C |:<6 q@C8@?K: @? (65?6D52J G@:465 9:D 36=:67 :? (2C5[ 2?DH6C:?8 H:E9 2 D:>A=6 “J6D” H96? 2D<65 :7 96 H2D 4@?7:56?E (2C5 H@F=5 36 %6??6DD66’D BF2CE6C324< >@G:?8 7@CH2C5]k^AmkAmq@C8@?K:’D D9@H @7 DFAA@CE 42>6 `_ 52JD 27E6C (2C5 A@DE65 9:D 36DE 82>6 2D 2 AC@[ 4@>A=6E:?8 ae\@7\c_ A2DD6D Wed A6C46?EX 7@C b_c J2C5D 2?5 EH@ E@F495@H?D :? 2 cb\be @G6CE:>6 =@DD E@ r:?4:??2E:]k^AmkAmxE >2C<65 E96 7:CDE E:>6 :? (2C5’D 42C66C 96 925 4C24<65 b__ A2DD:?8 J2C5D[ 2?5 ;FDE E96 D64@?5 E:>6 :? 6:89E 82>6D E9:D J62C E96 a_ad }@] ` @G6C2== A:4< 925 E@AA65 a__ A2DD:?8 J2C5D]k^AmkAm“x E9@F89E 96 A=2J65 H6==[” q@C8@?K: D2:5] “w6 =@@<65 =:<6 96 H2D DE2CE:?8 E@ 86E 4@>7@CE23=6 :? E96 @776?D6] x E9@F89E 96 D2H E96 7:6=5 H6==] w6 H@C<65 E96 >:55=6 @7 E96 7:6=5 36EE6C[ 8@E E:89E 6?5D ,vF??2C w6=> 2?5 s2?:6= q6==:?86C. :?G@=G65 @? 2 76H 42E496D] (6 92G6 E@ 4@?E:?F6 E92E[ E9@F89]”k^AmkAm!C:@C E@ E96 r:?4:??2E: 4@?E6DE[ (2C5 925 DECF88=65 E9C@F89 >F49 @7 9:D D64@?5 D62D@?] w6 E9C6H @?=J 7@FC E@F495@H?D 2?5 7:G6 :?E6C46AE:@?D :? 9:D 7:CDE D6G6? 82>6D[ C64@C5:?8 ;FDE @?6 82>6 H:E9 2 BF2CE6C324< C2E:?8 @G6C h_]_]k^AmkAmqFE q@C8@?K: D2:5 96 92D 366? H2E49:?8 (2C5 >2<6 DEC:56D]k^AmkAm“(6VG6 D66? :E 2E AC24E:46[ 2?5 x E9:?< E96 =2DE 76H H66<D 96VD 86EE:?8 >@C6 4@>7@CE23=6 :? E96 @776?D6[ 2?5 :E 42>6 E@ 7CF:E:@? G6CDFD E96 q6?82=D[” q@C8@?K: D2:5] “$@[ :E H2D 8@@5 E@ D66[ 2?5 J@F DE:== 92G6 E@ 86E 36EE6C[ E9@F89] x >62? 6G6CJ@?6 5@6D]”k^AmkAm(96? q@C8@?K: H2D 2D<65 :? ~4E@36C — 7@==@H:?8 E96 $:>>@?D EC256 — H9@ E96 ?6H 7246 @7 E96 7C2?49:D6 H2D[ 96 564=:?65 E@ @776C 2?J DA64:7:4 ?2>6D]k^AmkAm%96 86?6C2= >2?286C @? (65?6D52J D2:5 (2C5 92D E96 492?46 E@ 364@>6 E92E A=2J6C]k^AmkAm“%96J 2== 92G6 E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ[” q@C8@?K: D2:5] “%96J 2== 92G6 E@ DE6A FA ?@H] (9@ H2?ED :E >@DEn p?5 x 46CE2:?=J E9:?< r2> 42? 36 E96 7246 @7 E96 7C2?49:D6[ @7 4@FCD6] qFE ?@H’D 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ 7@C @776?D6[ 5676?D6[ 8FJD E@ C62==J DE6A FA]”k^AmkAmp?@E96C C62D@? E@ 36=:6G6 E96 %:E2?D 36=:6G6 :? (2C5 >@G:?8 7@CH2C5nk^AmkAm%96 E62> EC2565 :ED E@A EH@ 5676?56CD :? $:>>@?D 2?5 D276EJ p>2?: w@@<6C[ 3FE 96=5 @? E@ CF??:?8 324< %@?J !@==2C5]k^AmkAm%96 6:89E\J62C G6E6C2? 92D CF? 7@C dhd J2C5D W``kDFAmE9k^DFAm\36DE :? E96 }u{X E9:D D62D@? 2?5 D4@C65 D:I E@F495@H?D[ 2?5 9:D AC@5F4E:@? — ?@E E@ >6?E:@? 9:D A2DD\3=@4<:?8 — :D D66? 2D :?E68C2= :? 2:5:?8 (2C5’D 56G6=@A>6?E]k^AmkAm“%96 62D:6DE E9:?8 2 BF2CE6C324< 42? 5@ :D EFC? 2C@F?5 2?5 92?5 E96 32== @77[” %:E2?D 4@249 #@36CE $2=69 D2:5] “p?5 E@ 92G6 2 8FJ =:<6 %@?J H9@ 42? >@G6 E96 A:=6[ 82:? 7:CDE 5@H?D H:E9 9:D =68D[ <66A FD :? 25G2?E286@FD D:EF2E:@?D H:E9 C682C5D E@ 5@H?\2?5\5:DE2?46[ :D 2=H2JD 36?67:4:2= 7@C E96 BF2CE6C324<]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mike Borgonzi Tennessee Titans Nfl Seasons Nfl Teams National Football League Cincinnati Bengals Cam Ward (american Football) Jeffery Simmons Tony Pollard Tennessee Titans Personnel Nfl Franchise Relocations Nfl Playoffs Nfl Controversies American Football League Teams Seasons In American Football Nfl Teams Seasons American Football Gridiron Football Variants John Glennon Author twitter Author email Follow John Glennon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by