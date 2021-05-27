The Tennessee Titans continued on Wednesday their quest to load up on as many offensive tackles as possible, agreeing to terms with Christian DiLauro.
The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder was slated to play for the Alphas of The Spring League — an eight-team developmental league for players who were draft eligible during any previous year — but he was cut on May 15.
DiLauro signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He spent just a few days with the team — mostly on the practice squad — before being cut.
Three weeks later, DiLauro was signed to the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad. He signed a reserve/future contract with the organization once the 2018 season ended but was waived during training camp in 2019.
DiLauro had stops with the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers after that, spending time on the practice squad with each club. He has yet to officially play a game in the NFL.
In college, DiLauro played for the University of Illinois from 2014-17. He started 38 of the 48 games he played, earning All-Big Ten honors in 2016 and was named to ESPN’s Big Ten All-Freshman team in 2014.
DiLauro joins a Titans’ offensive tackle group that includes Taylor Lewan, Kendall Lamm, Ty Sambrailo, David Quessenberry, Elijah Nkansah, Paul Adams, Brandon Kemp, Anthony McKinney and rookies Dillon Radunz and Chandon Herring.
