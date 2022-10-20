The Tennessee Titans announced a plan to partner with 16 community organizations as the team tries to build support for a new publicly funded stadium next to Nissan Stadium.
The plan was unveiled Thursday at Tennessee State University, one of the partner organizations, a tenant at Nissan Stadium and a future user of the proposed stadium.
The franchise said it would negotiate formal, signed agreements with the partners and make the agreements public. The Titans are calling the proposal a “community benefits platform.” Nashville SC signed a community benefits agreement with local group Stand Up Nashville when it built Geodis Park, with the deal guaranteeing certain hourly wages and community amenities affiliated with the project.
Some of the promises:
- $18/hour minimum wage for employees
- $2 million fund managed by Citizens Banks for loans and grants to minority-owned businesses
- $5 million fund for affordable housing through community development corporations
- Training for health care and community workers for programs in ZIP codes 37218, 37208, 37209, 37216 and 37206
- Support for expansion of girls flag football into Metro Nashville Public Schools
- Sponsorship of the John Merritt Classic at TSU
Groups included in the announcement were Citizens Bank, Project Destined, Nashville Business Incubation Center, Corner to Corner, the Tennessee Kurdish Community Council, Urban League of Middle Tennessee, NAACP, North Nashville Community Economic Development Consortium, William Franklin Buchanan Community Development Corporation, The Cheatcode Foundation, Office of the Metropolitan Trustee, Tennessee State University, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Meharry Medical College, Vanderbilt University and Don Hardin Group.
“Ultimately, increasing opportunities for workforce and small business development, nurturing and enhancing our neighborhoods in need and supporting education at all levels was what the community believed would be most impactful,” Titans Chief Legal Officer Adolpho Birch said in a release.