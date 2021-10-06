Riding high off the success of NASCAR’s Ally 400 in June, the Nashville Superspeedway announced a deal with ASM Global on Wednesday to partner with the event management company to use the track as an entertainment venue.
No details on length of the partnership were released, but it was announced the Superspeedway is planning to host live sports, concerts and other live music events, lifestyle festivals and drive-thru and walk-thru exhibits.
June’s Ally 400 was an overwhelming financial success, officials have said, not only for the Superspeedway but for Wilson County. The track filled 38,000 seats for NASCAR’s return to the Nashville area, including an additional 15,000-seat grandstand.
The partnership is the first step of what track president Erik Moses detailed to The Post four months ago as his big picture vision for the Superspeedway.
“We are thrilled to partner with a global industry leader like ASM Global to continue the work we began a year ago to reopen, revitalize and reposition the Nashville Superspeedway as a beloved racetrack on the NASCAR circuit and a leading venue in Middle Tennessee for a diverse assortment of live events,” Moses said.
“The enthusiastic response to our first NASCAR tripleheader race weekend, including the sold-out inaugural Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Father’s Day 2021, and the support we’ve seen for the other events hosted here in the last year has strengthened our confidence in our ability to curate, attract and host top-quality sports and entertainment events at the Nashville Superspeedway. We look forward to working with ASM Global to bring exciting entertainment to the residents, visitors and guests of Middle Tennessee.”
According to a press release, ASM Global bills itself as a producer of entertainment experiences specializing in venue and event strategy and management.
ASM Global’s portfolio includes more than 300 arenas, stadiums, conventions and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues, including the American Airlines Arena, AT&T Center, Barclays Center, BB&T Arena, KFC Yum! Center, the MTS Live Arena in Moscow and the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.
The Nashville Superspeedway is the first auto racing venue to partner with the company.
“As the world’s leading provider of live-event experiences, ASM Global is uniquely positioned to provide world-class entertainment opportunities for music and sports fans in Middle Tennessee and throughout the region,” ASM Global executive vice president for strategy and development Chuck Steedman said.
“We are tremendously excited to work with Erik Moses and the team at the Nashville Superspeedway and to have the Superspeedway as our first auto-racing venue. The team is very active in the desire to bring a multitude of events to the Superspeedway.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.