Owners in the National Football League this week approved $200 million in grants and loans for the proposed stadium the Tennessee Titans hope will replace Nissan Stadium.
According to The Tennessean, the NFL also approved funds for a stadium proposal in Buffalo.
City leaders continue to debate the stadium proposal. The Titans and Mayor John Cooper have touted plans for a $2.1 billion enclosed stadium to be built adjacent to Nissan Stadium on land currently used as parking lots. The area around the stadium would be developed with parks and mixed-use buildings as part of a multi-year East Bank overhaul.
In addition to the $200 million from the NFL, the city would help cover the costs in part by redirecting sales tax revenues generated by business located near the future stadium back to construction costs, plus an increase to the existing hotel tax. The state has also pledged $500 million, and Titans ownership is expected to contribute an amount in the hundreds of millions. Metro Council will consider a term sheet for the project at its meeting next week.
The city is also seeking to study possible environmental contaminants on the property around Nissan Stadium, as dangerous chemicals could be unearthed as part of the redevelopment.
The stadium would have fewer seats than Nissan Stadium but could host major events like the Super Bowl and NCAA Final Four, officials have said.