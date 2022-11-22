World Wrestling Entertainment has reportedly verbally agreed to let the city of Nashville host a future WrestleMania, according to a report from The Tennessean.
The target date is April 2027, and the deal is predicated on the Tennessee Titans proposed enclosed stadium getting built.
“Nashville has exploded as a cultural center in the United States and as the land of opportunity,” WWE said in a statement. “WWE looks forward to hosting many events in partnership with the great city of Nashville at the proposed enclosed stadium.”
The Titans’ proposed $2.1 billion stadium construction plan is set to be voted on soon by the Metro Council, which was informed by Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. CEO Butch Spyridon that a deal to host WrestleMania was tentatively agreed to pending the construction of the stadium.
"[WrestleMania] is a weeklong event potentially worth upwards of $200 million and is broadcast in 57 countries," Spyridon said at a recent Council meeting. "This is just the beginning of what our city can do if the stadium deal is approved. Deep appreciation to WWE, the Titans and the state for getting this done."
Nashville passed its WrestleMania tryout in July when Nissan Stadium hosted SummerSlam — the organization’s second-largest pay per view event of the year. The event drew an announced crowd of 44,449 and saw a 40-percent spike in gross revenue from the previous year,.
This year’s WrestleMania event at AT&T Stadium in Dallas drew a two-night crowd of 156,352 — a new record for the company’s top-drawing event of the year.
