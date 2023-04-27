Pop
PopStroke Entertainment Group — a miniature golf entertainment concept partly owned by legendary linksman Tiger Woods — will open a Nashville location in the second half of 2024.

According to the company, the facility will be located in Century Farms in South Davidson County (see here).

