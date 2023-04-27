PopStroke Entertainment Group — a miniature golf entertainment concept partly owned by legendary linksman Tiger Woods — will open a Nashville location in the second half of 2024.
According to the company, the facility will be located in Century Farms in South Davidson County (see here).
Each PopStroke facility offers two 18-hole Tiger Woods-designed putting courses and an outdoor full-service restaurant and bar.
Greg Bartoli, TGR Ventures (for which Woods serves as CEO) and TaylorMade Golf Company own PopStroke Entertainment Group, which was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Fla.
In addition to Nashville, PopStroke is targeting Las Vegas, San Antonio, South Carolina (Myrtle Beach) and two Texas locations (one in North Texas near Dallas and the other in College Station) for openings this year. The concept also will expand its footprint in Florida with four additional groundbreakings in Orlando/Winter Garden, Daytona Beach, Wellington and West Palm Beach.
Three PopStroke venues are under construction in Arizona (Scottsdale), Florida (Delray Beach) and Alabama (Tuscaloosa).
The release notes that the restaurant and bar for each PopStroke is joined by an area for outdoor games, a playground and an ice cream parlor.
Founded in 1979, TaylorMade Golf Company is considered a top 10 golf equipment brand, according to multiple online sources.