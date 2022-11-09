Nearly one year after Nashville Mayor John Cooper agreed to a preliminary deal with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, the NASCAR-to-Nashville dream inched closer to becoming a reality.
On Tuesday, the mayor’s office and BMS President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell presented a proposal to the Metro Fair Board that reportedly includes a 30-year lease agreement that will make BMS solely responsible to “renovate, operate, and maintain” the speedway.
"This is a big step in being able to revitalize that great venue and turn it into something that can not only save what is there but make it better for the community as a whole, the racing community and the folks who live around it,” Caldwell said.
The deal is subject to approval from the Metro Council, the Metro Nashville Sports Authority and the Board of Fair Commissioners, who are expected to hold a formal vote in January 2023.
“Recognizing our obligation to maintain the track, we are leveraging investments from the state, the tourism industry, and facility users to make this a financial success for the city,” Cooper said in a statement. “We can put this landmark back on the national stage. I look forward to working with the Fair Board, Sports Authority and the Metro Council in the months ahead.”
As part of the deal, NASCAR has agreed to hold Cup Series races at the track at least every other year for the duration of BMS’ lease with the city. In addition, NASCAR it will cover any deficits in revenue to ensure bond payments are met if a race is canceled or not held for any reason.
A $17 million grant from the State of Tennessee plus a $17 million payment from the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. (NCVC) would fund the track renovations, which include additional grandstand seating with a capacity up to 30,000, a state-of-the-art sound system, new driver safety features,
Revenue streams for the speedway will be comprised of Metro Sports Authority-issued revenue bonds, $1 million annual rent from BMS, $650,000 annual rent from the NCVC, ticket tax revenue, a facility sponsorship payment of up to $600,000 annually and 10 percent of revenue from the facility naming rights.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_