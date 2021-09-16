The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation announced on Thursday that five highly-regarded business leaders will direct Nashville’s Local Organizing Committee if the city is chosen as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Nashville SC owner John Ingram will serve as chairman of the group with Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre, Tennessee Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. president and CEO Butch Spyridon and Ryman Hospitality Properties chairman and CEO Colin Reed serving as co-chairs.
Ingram also serves as Chairman of the Board for Ingram Industries Inc. and Chairman of Ingram Content Group LLC.
Ayre will chair training sites and international relations/logistics; Nihill will chair the stadium committee; Spyridon will chair the host city committee, and Reed will spearhead fundraising efforts.
FIFA officials are visiting Nashville on Thursday to assess the city’s potential as a host site for the 2026 World Cup. They will also look at training facilities, including fields at Lipscomb University, Lipscomb Academy, Vanderbilt University, Trevecca Nazarene University, Nashville SC’s Stadium, and Currey Ingram Academy.
Nashville is an official candidate host city in the united bid of Canada, Mexico and the United States for the 2026 games. The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp submitted the bid on behalf of the city. There are 17 candidate U.S. cities, and an announcement about cities selected to host World Cap matches is expected as early as first quarter 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.