After 16 seasons leading the Bruins, longtime Brentwood football coach Ron Crawford is off to take on a new challenge.
The school shared Wednesday that Crawford was resigning as coach of the Bruins to take the defensive coordinator job at Christian Brothers High School in Memphis.
“We are extremely sad to see Coach Crawford leave, but wish he and Diane nothing but the very best in this new chapter in their lives," BHS athletic director Joe Blair said in a statement.
"Ron is more than just an outstanding football coach. He’s an absolutely amazing person. His spirit and attitude are infectious. He cares about kids so much and is intentional about instilling in them the importance of being the best human they can be and striving to do what’s right. He is a good friend and has definitely left a huge legacy here at Brentwood High.”
Crawford is the fourth Brentwood coach to leave this season: legendary volleyball coach Barbara Campbell retired this year and basketball coaches Greg Shirley and Myles Thrash stepped away from their roles (Shirley to spend more time with family; Thrash to coach at BGA).
The longtime football coach won 122 games at Brentwood, including a state title in 2002 and a second-place finish in 2020. He won eight district/region championships. He is Brentwood's winningest football coach in its history.
Clint Finch, Brentwood's veteran offensive coordinator, will be assuming the head coaching duties, per BHS.
He has been on staff with the team as its OC and associate head coach for six seasons, totaling 13 seasons in some capacity. His 27-year coaching resume stretches to stops at Ravenwood, Hunters Lane and Harpeth. This is his first head coaching role.
He is a graduate of Tennessee State University, per the release. His wife, Dana, is the principal at Heritage Middle School. Both of his sons, Colby and Cooper, are graduates of Brentwood High and played football and wrestled for the Bruins.
“Coach Finch is very much ready for this opportunity," Blair said in the release. "He has a tremendous amount of coaching experience and has served as Coach Crawford’s right-hand man for the past six seasons. Clint is a man of high character and hard work ethic. We feel fully confident that he will provide our kids with what they need to be successful on and off the field.”
Brentwood went 11-4 (4-1 in region) last fall in what would be Crawford's last season, ending with a Class 6A state title loss to Oakland. This senior class saw impact players like Merrill, Howse, Rich and Granzow graduate. The team returns to the gridiron Aug. 20 with an away game at Blackman.
