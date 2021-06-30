Nashville Predators General Manager David Poile will tell anyone willing to listen that the Predators found their identity during the 2020-21 season.
That identity, which both Poile and head coach John Hynes describe as “difficult to play against,” will presumably shape the team’s 2021 roster decisions as Poile picks and chooses which players to expose in the upcoming expansion draft before turning his attention to constructing his opening-night lineup.
If the 2021 Predators want to be a team that plays with tenacity and physicality, there are a handful of players on the current roster that don’t seem to fit that bill, particularly Viktor Arvidsson.
The 28-year-old forward has growing durability concerns after missing 42 games over the last three seasons, including large chunks of time at crucial stretches. And with the emergence of Eeli Tolvanen, Arvidsson appears to have lost his spot on Nashville’s top line.
Due to his $4.25 million per year salary, the Predators could look to get out from under his cap number and move on from the 5-foot-9 Swede. According to a report from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Predators could make Arvidsson available via trade sometime in the not-too-distant future.
“Another name I’ve heard (on the trade block is) Nashville’s Viktor Arvidsson,” Friedman wrote in his 31 Thoughts column. “Tough, hard-working player. Three years left at $4.25 million.”
Arvidsson is just two seasons removed from setting the franchise’s single-season goal record. He was one of the Predators’ more dominant forwards from 2016-19, scoring 94 goals and 170 points over that stretch.
However, he has suffered a handful of injuries since and has been less effective, with a drop in offensive production. In his last 85 games, Arvidsson has notched 19 goals and 38 points and is producing 0.44 points per game. In the 294 games prior to that injury, he totaled 108 goals, 201 points and 0.68 points per game.
Arvidsson is still young enough for another team to take a flier on, and the Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly interested. A third- or fourth-round pick would be a solid return.
