PWHL to bring women's hockey game to Bridgestone Arena Regular season contest in January will match Seattle Torrent and Vegas Vanguard John Glennon John Glennon Author twitter Author email Nov 18, 2026 Nov 18, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Bridgestone Arena Image: Google Earth Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link The Professional Women’s Hockey League will bring a regular season game to Bridgestone Arena in January.The Seattle Torrent will take on the Vegas Vanguards on Jan. 16, a development first reported by The Hockey News and confirmed by The Post. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmxE’D A2CE @7 E96 !(w{’D %2<6@G6C %@FC 4@?46AE[ 4FCC6?E=J :? :ED E9:C5 D62D@?[ H96C6 6249 @7 E96 =628F6’D `a E62>D H:== A=2J 7@FC @7 E96:C b_ 82>6D 2E ?6FEC2= D:E6D[ 8:G:?8 E96 !(w{ 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ AC@>@E6 E96 H@>6?’D DA@CE :? ?6H >2C<6ED 24C@DD }@CE9 p>6C:42]k^AmkAm%2<6@G6C %@FC 82>6D 42? 2=D@ 2==@H E96 =628F6 E@ 6G2=F2E6 4:E:6D 7@C A@E6?E:2= 6IA2?D:@? =@42E:@?D]k^AmkAm%96 $62EE=6\'682D 82>6 :D D4965F=65 7@C 2 a A]>] r% AF4< 5C@A[ A6C E96 =628F6’D H63D:E6[ E9@F89 E96 G6?F6 :D ?@E J6E =:DE65]k^AmkAm$62EE=6 7:?:D965 =2DE :? E96 6:89E\E62> =628F6 =2DE J62C[ E@E2=:?8 6:89E H:?D 2?5 b` A@:?ED] '682D :D @?6 @7 E96 !(w{’D 7@FC 6IA2?D:@? E62>D 7@C a_ae\af[ 2=@?8 H:E9 s6EC@:E[ $2? y@D6 2?5 w2>:=E@?[ ~?E2C:@]k^AmkAm%96 =628F6 H:== 36 DA=:E :?E@ EH@ D:I\E62> 4@?76C6?46D E9:D D62D@?[ H:E9 '682D 2?5 $62EE=6 6249 :? E96 (6DE6C? r@?76C6?46]k^AmkAm%96 !(w{ H:== @A6? E96 %2<6@G6C %@FC A@CE:@? @7 E96 a_ae\af D4965F=6 2E r2A:E2= ~?6 pC6?2 :? (2D9:?8E@?[ s]r][ @? y2?] a 2E `` 2]>] r%[ H:E9 E96 q@DE@? u=66E E2<:?8 @? E96 ~EE2H2 r92C86]k^AmkAm%92E’D E96 @?=J %2<6@G6C %@FC 82>6 E92E’D 366? >256 AF3=:4 D@ 72C]k^AmkAm~G6C2==[ E96 !(w{’D a_ae\af C68F=2C D62D@? 368:?D s64] d[ 2?5 6249 E62>’D D4965F=6 H:== 762EFC6 `g 82>6D H:E9:? :ED 4@?76C6?46 2?5 `a :?E6C\4@?76C6?46 4@?E6DED 367@C6 A=2J@77D 86E F?56CH2J :? pAC:=]k^AmkAm%96 y2?F2CJ 82>6 :? }2D9G:==6 H@?’E 36 E96 7:CDE H@>6?’D AC@ 82>6 E@ 36 A=2J65 2E qC:586DE@?6[ 2D E96 }2E:@?2= (@>6?’D w@4<6J {628F6 — 2 7@C6CF??6C @7 E96 !(w{ — 96=5 :ED 2==\DE2C 4@?E6DE :? |FD:4 r:EJ :? a_`h 7@==@H:?8 2 82>6 36EH66? E96 !C652E@CD 2?5 $E] {@F:D q=F6D]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Professional Women's Hockey League Seasons In American Ice Hockey Seasons In Canadian Ice Hockey Seattle Bridgestone Arena Seattle Torrent Women's Ice Hockey Professional Women's Hockey League Teams National Hockey League Top-tier Ice Hockey Leagues John Glennon Author twitter Author email Follow John Glennon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by