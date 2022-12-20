Montgomery Bell Academy quarterback Marcel Reed was one of the more sought-after recruits in Tennessee.
The No. 6-ranked player in the state according to the 247Sports composite rankings, Reed committed to Ole Miss at the end of April. But in the eight months since, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher did not accept defeat, amping up his pursuit of the four-star Big Red signal caller.
Fisher’s relentlessness paid off when Reed flipped his commitment to Texas A&M on Monday, bumping the Aggies’ 2023 class up to No. 15 in the country.
“I was just impressed by how much coach Fisher showed he wanted me to be a part of this class,” Reed told On3. “He’s come to see me at home and the recruiting staff did amazing with the little time they had with me. Everything about the school stood out from the Aggie network to life after football, and what coach Fisher has done with quarterbacks in his past.
“… The coaching staff is amazing. They were all there to greet me just about everywhere I went and treated me like I was already a commit. I’m closest with [quarterbacks] coach Dameyune Craig. He’s been recruiting me the hardest and he made it clear for me what would be my best option for my future.”
Reed joins a crowded QB room in College Station that includes junior Max Johnson, sophomore Hayes King and freshman Conner Weigman — all of whom played significant minutes in 2022 — plus sophomore Blake Bost and freshmen Eli Stowers, Dallas Novicke and Jackson Oksnee.
One of the more accomplished prep quarterbacks in the Midstate, Reed, the No. 18-ranked quarterback in the 2023 class, led MBA to three Division II-AAA state championship games in four years. He had a 35-13 record as the Big Red starting QB.
The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football winner in DII-AAA this year, Reed threw for 2,198 yards, 27 touchdowns and just six interceptions while rushing for 944 yards and another 15 scores this season, leading MBA to a 12-1 record and a runner-up finish in the state tournament.
He ends his high school career with 8,637 all-purpose yards (6,360 passing, 2,277 rushing) and 100 total touchdowns (62 passing, 38 rushing).
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_