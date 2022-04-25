The writing appeared to be on the wall Saturday afternoon when he tweeted a photo of himself posing in front of a Mercedes next to Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin with the caption, “Always a party in the sip with the [Goat].”
But if there remained any doubt, Montgomery Bell Academy quarterback Marcel Reed put it to rest on Monday afternoon, making his commitment to the Rebels official during a signing ceremony at the school.
Reed, the son of former Tennessee State University football coach Rod Reed, took several visits to Ole Miss over the past year, which the rising senior said helped make his decision an easy one.
“My potential is pretty high at Ole Miss because of the way they run their offense fits me really well and I feel comfortable going into the system after my senior year next year,” Reed told 247Sports. “I’m so familiar with it by now the amount of times I’ve been up there. The way they teach it I don’t think will be too complicated to learn, something that’s easy but that’s going to develop you for the next levels.”
Reed is a four-star prospect and the No. 16-ranked player in Tennessee according to the On3 consensus, and a three-star recruit and No. 11-ranked player in the state according to 247Sports composite rankings.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound signal caller completed 115 of his 211 passes for 1,513 yards, 12 touchdowns and 8 interceptions, and ran for another 593 yards and 12 touchdowns last season while leading the Big Red to a 9-4 record and DII-AAA state runner-up finish.
In three seasons at MBA, Reed has a 23-12 record as the team’s starting QB, passing for 4,159 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions while rushing for 1,333 yards and another 23 scores.
“Each year, it hasn’t changed — his work ethic, he tries to win at everything he does,” MBA coach Marty Euverard said. “Especially as a quarterback coach, that’s what you want is a guy that’s in it for the right reasons and is in it for the team, and he loves to compete and loves to win.”
Reed chose Ole Miss over Arkansas and Vanderbilt. He also had offers from Alabama, Baylor, Florida, Georgia, Miami, TCU, Tennessee, TSU, Texas A&M and several others. He’s the second player in the Rebels’ 2023 recruiting class, joining four-star athlete Suntarine Perkins.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.