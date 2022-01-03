The more Nashville Predators forward Tanner Jeannot fills up the score sheet, the less anyone should be surprised.
Yes, the menacing 6-foot-2, 208-pound right winger leads the Predators with 102 hits and five fighting majors, but there’s more to his game than bullying opponents into submission through relentless forechecking and well-placed right hooks.
One of just four Predators to play in all 33 of the team’s games this year, Jeannot is among the NHL’s rookie scoring leaders, leading all first-year players in goals (10) and even strength goals (9), while ranking third in even strength points (18) and fourth in total points (20).
He also has the highest shooting percentage (19.2) and the fifth-highest average ice time (15:40) of any rookie forward to play in 25 or more games.
“The thing that's really impressive is not so much that he's got the 10 goals to this point, but just the consistency level that he's playing with, and him playing to his own personal identity as a real strong, power forward that can score,” Predators coach John Hynes said. “As long as he continues to do that, I don't see why the success wouldn't continue to come."
As part of Nashville’s “identity line,” Jeannot, Yakov Trenin and Colton Sissons are often relied on to set the tone of the game. But the trio’s combined 20 goals and 45 points is evidence they’re capable of more than just providing the muscle.
Jeannot himself is one of eight Predators players with 50 or more shots and a shooting percentage of 18 or better.
Perhaps even more noteworthy is the 24-year-old’s offense hasn’t come at the expense of his defense. Jeannot has developed into a nice complementary power forward behind Filip Forsberg, just as dangerous with the puck on his stick as he is skating full force toward a puck carrier.
"The thing that's been impressive with him is that he's able to produce at the level he's producing, but his game hasn't changed,” Hynes said. “Very rarely have we seen a change in his game. He's been fast, he's been physical, he plays really well without the puck, he gets himself in situations where he can score, and he's scored multiple ways.”
Jeannot tallied two goals in Nashville’s 6-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. It was his second two-goal game and fifth multi-point game of the year.
At his current pace, if he plays all 82 games, Jeannot is on track for roughly 24.8 goals and 49.7 points this season, which bodes well for the inevitable season-ending comparison heading his way with Calle Jarnkrok — the player the Predators lost in the Seattle expansion draft because General Manager David Poile chose to protect Jeannot. Jarnkrok averaged 14.1 goals and 30.6 points in six full seasons in Nashville.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.