Few voices in sports television or radio broadcasting are as identifiable as Terry Crisp’s.
Always good for a laugh or some tough-love analysis, Crisp knew how to relate to not just the die-hard hockey fans but the casual fan who may have stumbled on a Nashville Predators game while channel surfing.
After 24 years filled with laughter and quick quips, the long-time Fox-Sports-Tennessee-turned-Bally-Sports-South television analyst and broadcaster announced last week that he would retire at the end of the 2021-22 season.
“It was not a hard decision for us because it has been such a great trip,” Crisp said in a release, referencing his wife Sheila. “We’ve had so much in our hockey life, and coming to Nashville was one of the best decisions we ever made. We were able to start with a new franchise and watch it grow, all while having a lot of fun in a wonderful city. Having one last season to enjoy with this young group is as good a way to finish as Sheila and I could ask for.”
Crisp was just as much a part of growing the Nashville Predators fanbase as the players, coaches and front office executives themselves. In fact, the man some call "Crispy" was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2020 for the role he played providing distinctive hockey insight and explaining the sport to a non-traditional market.
Crisp began his career with the Predators in 1997 as an in-game analyst during the team’s inaugural season next to Pete Weber, the television-turned-radio play-by-play announcer. From there, Crisp moved to Predators LIVE in 2014. The official Predators pre- and post-game show, Crisp served as a studio analyst alongside host Lyndsay Rowley.
“There are few individuals who have been more important to more hockey markets and expansion teams than Terry Crisp,” Predators President and CEO Sean Henry said. “Terry and Sheila introduced the NHL through the Predators’ launch in a way that welcomed everyone into what has now become the most passionate fan base in sports.
“Smashville would not have become what it has without their generous spirit and hospitable natures. Terry’s role after he leaves the broadcast desk will continue to work to grow and engage our fanbase and incredible partners for years to come.”
The Predators plan to honor Crisp on Sunday, April 17, 2022, during a home game against the St. Louis Blues at Bridgestone Arena.
A 12-year NHL veteran, Crisp played for the Boston Bruins, St. Louis Blues, New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers from 1965-1977. He accumulated 67 goals and 201 points in 536 career games. He won two Stanley Cups with the Flyers in 1973 and 1974.
Ten years after retiring from the NHL, Crisp was named the head coach of the Calgary Flames. He spent three seasons with the Flames, winning the Stanley Cup in 1988-89, before taking over as head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning from 1992-1998. He had a 286-267-69 record as a coach.
“Terry Crisp is one of the most beloved and iconic figures in professional hockey,” Bally Sports South Senior VP and GM Jeff Genthner said. “He’s a three-time Stanley Cup champion and his big personality and connection with fans is like no other. We all have been blessed to have Crispy on our telecasts since the team’s inaugural season.”
