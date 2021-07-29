It’s been a busy offseason in Smashville. Since the last episode of It’s All Your Fault, the Predators have traded Ryan Ells, lost Calle Järnkrok in the expansion draft, re-signed Mikael Granlund to a four-year contract and made a whole slew of moves on the first day of free agency. Plus: Prospect Luke Prokop announced he was gay — he’s the first player to do so while under NHL contract.
This week, co-hosts Michael Gallagher, Geert De Lombaerde and Megan Seling discuss all those headlines and more, including what David Poile means when he says “competitive rebuild.”
Also: It looks like Poile didn’t get his way in the expansion draft, as reports suggest he was hoping Seattle would take Matt Duchene and then tried to offload Ryan Johansen. Is he losing his touch? And what the hell were the Montreal Canadiens thinking when they drafted Logan Mailloux?
You can listen along to the conversation right here. And you can subscribe to It's All Your Fault on iTunes, Stitcher or wherever your favorite podcasts are available.
