A water main break at Bridgestone Arena over Thanksgiving weekend forced the Nashville Predators to postpone their games against the Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets.
Now it appears the venue is expected to re-open on Tuesday when the Predators host the Anaheim Ducks, according to the team. The arena is also expected to be ready for the Maren Morris concert scheduled for Friday.
"We cannot say thank you enough to everyone that has worked tirelessly to restore Bridgestone Arena and ready it for Preds games and events once again,” Predators president and CEO Sean Henry said in a statement. “More than 30 public agencies and private companies have mobilized with us in our mission to safely reopen the venue for games and events this week.
“… We look forward to hosting 17,000 of hockey's best fans on Tuesday for our game with the Anaheim Ducks and we thank everyone for their patience as we continue with the restoration."
Bridgestone’s main concourse and event levels were flooded due to the break, which was first reported around 6 a.m. on Friday morning near the Sixth Avenue garage.
The Predators had to postpone Friday’s game with the Colorado Avalanche and Saturday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, as well as move the Music City Hockey Classic between Northeastern University and Western Michigan to Ford Ice Bellevue.
Nashville hasn’t played since a 3-0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 23. Tuesday’s game against the Ducks will be the Predators’ first game in six days.
"It's obviously nothing any of us wanted," forward Matt Duchene said, via the team’s official website. "The team's been playing great lately, it gets the momentum [going] and it's disappointing not to have two great games at home on Thanksgiving weekend."
