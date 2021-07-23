This year, perhaps more than in any other, the NHL Draft is the largest game of take your best guess.
The COVID-19 pandemic threw NHL teams a Sandy Koufax-esque curveball, forcing many scouting departments to adapt to a different world of player evaluation through a reliance on video sessions and trust in the word of junior league and NCAA coaches due to the lack of in-person scouting and face-to-face meetings.
While many teams presumably struggled with the changes in day-to-day scouting, Nashville Predators Assistant General Manager/Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty and Chief Amateur Scout Tom Nolan believe the Predators are positioned as well as ever to unearth some overlooked talent.
“There’s a lot going on in this year’s draft,” Kealty said. “It’s just a completely different evaluation process. You’re not seeing them live as much as you normally would, and that creates different gaps and what not. But I think that our group has done a good job of using the video and other resources to really get to know the players as closely as you can…We’re comfortable with the pool of players we’re looking at with our pick.”
“We always try to take the best player,” Nolan added. “I think with our evaluations here in the first round we think we’re going to get a really good player at 19, so I think we’ve done our due diligence on these guys.”
Determining the Predators’ main draft need will probably vary depending on whom you ask. Nashville hasn’t drafted a defenseman in the first round since taking Dante Fabbro in 2016, using its first rounder last year on goalie Yaroslav Askarov and its previous two first rounders on forwards Eeli Tolvanen and Philip Tomasino.
And given the depth at defense in Nashville’s pool of prospects — Jeremy Davies, David Farrance, Frederic Allard, Marc Del Gaizo, Semyon Chistyakov — it might be hard to justify taking a blueliner at No. 19.
However, if talented players like Carson Lambos or Corson Ceulemans are just sitting there, it may be too tempting for GM David Poile to pass up. After trading Ryan Ellis and the uncertain role of Fabbro moving forward, plus Mattias Ekholm, who still needs a new contract, it never hurts to have even more insurance in the pipeline.
Conversely, the Predators still have yet to hit on that true impact forward. Though Tolvanen looks like a promising player, and Poile presumably will find out what he has in Tomasino this year, the Predators can’t go wrong looking for another scoring forward.
The intrigue of the 2021 draft is seeing where certain teams rank those forwards. For example, Fabian Lysell began the year as a sure-fire top-10 pick. Now, many mock drafts have him falling all the way down to the mid-20s for no apparent reason.
Lysell, was a point-per-game player for Sweden’s U18 team at the World Junior Championship and for Frolunda HC in the J20 Nationell league and would make a ton of sense for the Predators if he’s around at 19.
The Predators could also consider someone like Isak Rosen. He’s been compared by several scouts to Winnipeg’s Nikolaj Ehlers. Rosen has a heavy shot, and his bread and butter is creating offense on the rush. He might make the most sense as a long-term replacement for Viktor Arvidsson, who’s now in Los Angeles.
There’s also the possibility the Predators do a little wheeling and dealing. Poile has four picks in the top 100 and he has multiple picks in the second and fourth rounds. With a farm system currently ranked No. 17 by The Athletic, the Predators aren’t in a position of needing to simply fill the cupboard.
A few picks could be packaged to move up for certain players, or the Predators could slide back and accumulate more draft capital. Either way, Poile has options.
“I’m really happy that we have a lot of picks,” Nolan said. “I know it’s been a tough year with some guys not playing, scouts not really getting into the rinks. But they’ve really dug in deep talking to coaches, talking to agents and really watching a lot of video. We really like players in every round and we’re excited. I think we’re going to find some guys like we always do.”
Added Kealty: “When you have extra amounts of [picks] you can really do different things and try to maximize your return…We’ll see how everything plays out whether we try to move up or back or move certain picks to next year, there’s different types of things and players you can look at with multiple swings.”
Mock Draft Roundup:
Corey Pronman, The Athletic: Matthew Coronato, RW, Chicago (USHL)
Greg Wyshnski, ESPN: Isak Rosen, RW, Leksand (Sweden)
Mike Morreale, NHL.com: Isak Rosen, RW, Leksands (Sweden)
Adam Kimelman, NHL.com: Daniil Chayka, D, CSKA (Russia)
Sam Constentino, Sportsnet: Carson Lambos, D, Winnipeg (WHL)
Craig Button, TSN: Zach Bolduc, LW, Rimouski (QMJHL)
Sean Leahy, NBC Sports: Zachary L’Heureux, LW, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)
Ryan Wagman, McKeen’s Hockey: Matthew Coronato, LW, Chicago (USHL)
Vincent Mercogliano, USA Today: Matthew Coronato, RW, Chicago (USHL)
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.