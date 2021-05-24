Following up on a wild weekend of hockey, Nashville Post sports reporter Michael Gallagher speaks with Associated Press sports writer Teresa Walker and AP Radio's Jeremy K. Gover to preview Game 6 between the Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes.
The trio discusses:
- The impressiveness of Nashville's Game 3 and 4 performances
- How much credit John Hynes deserves for where the Predators are
- Juuse Saros and Alex Nedeljkovic stealing the show
- Whether Games 3 and 4 have swung the momentum in Nashville's favor
- Whether the Predators can actually win this series
Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
