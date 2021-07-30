Shannon Terry is at it again.
This time the Nashville native is making headlines as his new company On3, which doesn’t officially launch until Aug. 15, continues to build its national college football media brand and one of his recent acquisitions was a notable one.
On3 acquired Kentucky Sports Radio on Thursday to be the network’s first team site. All KSR staff and writers will be retained, including founder Matt Jones, who will assist with the day-to-day operations. The site will continue to crank out stories, videos and podcasts as usual, and a redesigned website was also announced to launch sometime soon.
“KSR had to be our 1st,” Terry tweeted on Thursday. “KSR is the total package – huge audience and a 1,000% engaged community. They break news, own the market. It is where college sports, fandom, and culture meet. They are the model for all our future @On3sports fan sites.”
Added Jones: “Joining On3 will ensure KSR will remain the best college sports team site in America, covering for the most loyal fans in all of America…We started KSR 16 years ago and are the largest college team site to have remained independent throughout. I wasn’t going to join a network until I found one that would be perfect for KSR fans.”
The KSR website itself was purchased last December by Nashville-based entrepreneur Stuart McWhorter from Jones, who signed a multi-year deal to stay on and oversee the site. McWhorter is a longtime friend and business associate of Terry’s, having invested in five different ventures with Terry, including 247Sports. McWhorter also purchased Clemson sports site, the Clemson Insider, in January.
On3 also announced on Friday it added its second team site, Lettermen Row, which covers Ohio State. Launched in 2018, Lettermen Row was an independent team-specific site, much like KSR, that produces stories, videos and podcasts about the Buckeyes.
Lettermen Row will also be getting a redesigned website in the coming weeks, as well as a new subscription product that allows fans member-only content and message board access.
“Joining On3 will be a win for Lettermen Row and our audience,” Lettermen Row founder Will Crall said. “The benefits of being part of a national network with iconic sites like Kentucky Sports Radio — with many others to be announced soon — will be significant by itself. But add in iconic college football voices like Ivan Maisel and Chad Simmons and a state-of-the-art recruiting database and the value goes up exponentially.”
On3 is a college sports and recruiting digital media company. Terry began announcing a series of hires that started in June with Maisel, vice president of editorial and senior writer. He filled out the rest of his national staff with Simmons (director of recruiting), Matt Zenitz (college football analyst), Gerry Hamilton (senior national recruiting analyst), Joe Tipton (social media national recruiting) and Hayes Fawcett (social media football recruiting), among a few others.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
