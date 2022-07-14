Fresh off an NBA Finals appearance with the Boston Celtics, former Belmont Bruins star Evan Bradds has a new NBA home.
The two-time Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year and Belmont’s Division I career scoring leader (1,921 points) was named an assistant coach with the Utah Jazz on Thursday.
The Jazz went 49-33 last season, earning the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Utah fell to the No. 4-seeded Dallas Mavericks in six games in Round 1.
Bradds spent the last six seasons with the Celtics, first as an assistant coach with the Maine Red Claws, the Celtics’ G-League affiliate, before transitioning to Boston’s player enhancement coach. Bradds worked with newly hired Jazz head coach Will Hardy last year with the Celtics.
During his time in Boston, Bradds spent time working with two-time SEC Player of the Year Grant Williams on video analysis and skill development.
At Belmont, Bradds averaged 14.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He led the nation in field goal percentage for three consecutive years and finished fourth all-time in Division I history with a .667 field goal percentage.
Bradds led the Bruins to the 2015 NCAA Tournament and three straight NIT appearances, and he was a two-time All-American honorable mention (2016, 2017), a two-time All-OVC first team selection (2016, 2017) and an All-OVC second team selection (2015).
