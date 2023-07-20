Ashland City boxer Ty “Short Fuse” Tomlin will make his return to the ring Saturday for the first time since January.
A lightweight prospect, Tomlin (14-1) will take on Mexico’s Abdel Sauceda (11-3-0) at Municipal Auditorium.
“I will have a lot of fans coming out to support me since I live just outside of Nashville,” Tomlin said. “Cheatham County will be deep in the audience. Fighting at home is something I look forward to because of all the fans that come out to see me fight. I’m ready to bring home a victory for all my family, friends and fans that will be in attendance.”
In Tomlin’s last bout, he earned a unanimous decision over Gustavo David Vittori at The Bruce Convention Center in Hopkinsville, Ky., winning every round.
A six-time Tennessee Golden Gloves champion and a bronze medalist at the 2015 Junior Olympics, the 23-year-old Tomlin won his first 13 fights. His only loss came in Tomlin’s first Showtime appearance last June, when Tomlin’s fight against still-unbeaten Chann Thonson (14-0) was stopped in the fifth round.
He’s hoping to use Saturday’s fight against Sauceda as another step in the right direction following that lone defeat.
“A victory will give me the confidence needed to take my career to the next level,” Tomlin said. “Right now, I’m working my way back to getting into a big fight. My promoter Lou DiBella is planning something big for me. I just need to put together a few wins to get back on track. A win against Sauceda will keep the momentum going.”
Tomlin said he’s had a great camp preparing for Saturday’s fight, noting he’s been working on his footwork and ability to box from distance.
A knockout winner in nine of his bouts, Tomlin wouldn’t mind hitting double digits in that department on Saturday.
“I feel confident that I’ll be able to be successful against Sauceda and showcase everything I’ve been working on in the gym,” Tomlin said. “He’s coming off a couple of losses so I’m expecting him to come into the ring with nothing to lose. I’m prepared to go the distance if need be, but my thoughts are on ending the fight by knockout. Either way, I’m coming to win.”