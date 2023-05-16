Step by step, Nashville SC is climbing the table of Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference.
The next challenge comes Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Geodis Park, when Nashville will look to extend its unbeaten streak to seven games across all competitions. Standing in the way is an Inter Miami CF team that is unbeaten in five straight games in all competitions.
Since losing to New York City FC just over a month ago, Nashville has gone 2-0-2 in its four MLS games and 2-0 in U.S. Open Cup contests. The team has outscored opponents 11-3 during that stretch.
It looked as if Nashville might be on its way to a fifth straight victory Saturday, when Alex Muyl’s goal in the 73rd minute gave the visitors a 1-0 lead over D.C. United. But the league’s stingiest defensive team surrendered a late equalizer, with D.C. United scoring a tying goal in the 83rd minute.
“There were few opportunities and sights of goals from either team, and an awful lot of endeavor in the middle part of the field,” Nashville coach Gary Smith said afterward. “To be perfectly honest, a very good point to come away from such a challenging environment.”
Nashville earned the result at DC without the services of central defender Walker Zimmerman and midfielder Randall Leal. Zimmerman missed his third straight game with a groin strain, while Leal — who played in the team’s U.S. Open Cup game on May 10 — hasn’t played in an MLS contest since the season opener because of a hamstring injury.
Smith didn’t rule out either returning on Wednesday.
“I can only tell you what I told you after the game [on Saturday], which was that these two are probably last-minute decisions,” Smith said Monday. “They both trained very well today. No problems.
“But I think as with all injuries, you’ve got to look at the reaction to work they’re doing, and not just the fact they got through it. I’m in a very decent place mentally at the moment about their position, and feel like they could well be part [of the lineup].”
Nashville (5-3-4) heads into Wednesday’s game in third place in the league’s 15-team Eastern Conference, trailing both New England and Cincinnati by five points. The team ranks third in MLS with six clean sheets and has allowed just seven goals in 12 contests.
“Challenging game [on Wednesday] against a side that are on the up again,” Smith said. “What we do know is that [Inter Miami CF] are a very talented group and they’re in a very good run at the minute. So everyone’s eyes are on Wednesday and our return back to Geodis.”