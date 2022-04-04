The stars just happened to align for Alex Muyl Saturday at Lower.com Field.
The 26-year-old midfielder was waiting in the perfect spot right in front of the Columbus Crew net. Teammate Taylor Washington’s cross sailed flawlessly in his direction.
Columbus left back Pedro Santos fell to the grass, allowing Muyl to back track two steps into prime space to head toward the back post as Crew goalkeeper Eloy Room could only helplessly watch as Muyl scored the lone goal of NSC’s 1-0 win.
It was Nashville SC’s first-ever win over the Columbus Crew. It was also Columbus’ first loss of the year, as well as the first time the club was shutout in its last 13 home matches.
“Taylor breaking down left side, we see it so many times what he does, he drags in down the line and puts in a good ball,” Muyl said. “For me, as the opposite side wingback I know I have to get in the box if I want to be dangerous, if I want to be a threat.
“So, Santos kind of slipped, which is unlucky for him but with the quality of the ball, I think I would’ve gotten a chance anyway. For me, it was just about hitting the target. Those balls can be kind of tough because they don’t come with so much pace. I just guided it and luckily for me it had some spin on it and made its way into the far post.”
The win snapped a two-match losing streak for Nashville, which was not at full strength as captain Dax McCarty served the first of his two-game suspension, Daniel Lovitz started on the bench after suffering an injury during training, and Walker Zimmerman and Anibal Godoy were both relegated to late-match subs after three games of international duty last week.
The depleted lineup forced head coach Gary Smith to get a little creative with his Starting XI. However, Washington, Jack Maher, and Brian Anunga were not only adequate fill-ins, the club didn’t appear to miss a beat with the altered formation.
“Jack Maher was arguably man of the match,” Smith said. “Brian Anunga, it almost feels like he hasn’t skipped a beat. You know, he’s not played in the group or started with the group this year. But what we know of Brian is that he’s immensely competitive, very, very capable.
“That’s a tough task to come in when you’ve been sitting on the bench, getting next to no minutes and now you're asked to be the main man. He was absolutely terrific tonight. Then for Alex to score the game-winner, it's just the icing on the cake. There was some wonderful flashes of what he might have for us out on that side against [Real] Salt Lake.”
