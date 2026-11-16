Nashville SC's Maxwell Woledzi claims defender of year honors Ghanian native a central anchor on NSC team that set MLS records for fewest goals allowed (25) in 34-game season John Glennon John Glennon Author twitter Author email Nov 16, 2026 Nov 16, 2026 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Nashville SC's Maxwell Woledzi celebrates Photo: MLS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Nashville SC has claimed the first of what may be several honors following a record-breaking 2026 regular season.NSC’s Maxwell Woledzi was named Major League Soccer’s defender of the year, edging out teammates Jeisson Palacios and Andy Najar, who were the other two finalists in the category. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm(@=65K: :D E96 E9:C5 5676?56C @7 E96 J62C :? }2D9G:==6 9:DE@CJ[ 2D 7@C>6C }$r DE2C (2=<6C +:>>6C>2? 62C?65 E92E E:E=6 :? a_a_ 2?5 a_a`]k^AmkAm%96 v92?:2? ?2E:G6 4=2:>65 |{$ 9@?@CD :? 9:D 7:CDE D62D@? H:E9 }2D9G:==6[ 27E6C DA6?5:?8 E96 AC6G:@FD EH@ D62D@?D :? }@CH2J’D E@A =628F6]k^AmkAm(@=65K:[ ad[ H2D @?6 @7 E96 46?EC2= 2?49@CD @? 2 }2D9G:==6 5676?D6 E92E D6E |{$ C64@C5D 7@C 76H6DE 8@2=D 2==@H65 WadX 2?5 >@DE 4=62? D966ED W`fX :? 2 bc\82>6 D62D@?]k^AmkAm%96 q@JD :? v@=5 42AEFC65 E96 =628F6’D $FAA@CE6CD’ $9:6=5 E:E=6 7@C 36DE C64@C5 Wab\b\gX[ D6EE:?8 D:?8=6\D62D@? >2C<D 7@C H:?D 2?5 76H6DE =@DD6D]k^AmkAm(@=65K: 2AA62C65 :? 2== bc C68F=2C D62D@? >2E496D 7@C }$r[ >2<:?8 bb DE2CED 2?5 A=2J:?8 a[hg` >:?FE6D]k^AmkAmw6 =65 2== }2D9G:==6 A=2J6CD :? 4=62C2?46D WccX 2?5 4@>A=6E65 A2DD6D Wa[`__X[ 2?5 H2D E9:C5 @? E96 4=F3 :? 26C:2= 5F6=D H@? H:E9 g_] (@=65K: H2D E96 @?=J |{$ A=2J6C :? a_ae E@ 4@>A=6E6 >@C6 E92? a[___ A2DD6D H:E9 2E =62DE hc A6C46?E A2DD:?8 244FC24J]k^AmkAmyFDE 7@C 8@@5 >62DFC6[ 3@E9 @7 (@=65K:VD 8@2=D H6C6 82>6\H:??6CD[ @?6 2E 9@>6 282:?DE }6H *@C< r:EJ ur 2?5 E96 @E96C :? DE@AA286 E:>6 @? E96 C@25 282:?DE #65 qF== }6H *@C<]k^AmkAm%96 2H2C5 H2D G@E65 @? 3J |{$ 4=F3 E649?:42= DE277[ >65:2[ 2?5 4FCC6?E |{$ A=2J6CD]k^AmkAm(@=65K: 4=2:>65 bb]a A6C46?E @7 E96 G@E6[ 7@==@H65 3J !2=24:@D W`c]f A6C46?EX 2?5 }2;2C Wh]f A6C46?EX]k^AmkAm}2D9G:==6 4@F=5 4=2:> 2D >2?J 2D E9C66 >@C6 2H2C5D :? E96 4@>:?8 52JD[ 2D q]y] r2==2892? :D 2 7:?2=:DE 7@C 4@249 @7 E96 J62C[ w2?J |F<9E2C 2 7:?2=:DE 7@C =628F6 |'![ 2?5 qC:2? $49H2<6 2 7:?2=:DE 7@C 8@2=<66A6C @7 E96 J62C]k^AmkAm%@A\D66565 }$r @A6?D A@DED62D@? A=2J $F?52J 2E v6@5:D !2C<[ H96? E96 q@JD :? v@=5 H:== 9@DE 6:E96C ur r:?4:??2E: @C ~C=2?5@ r:EJ $r :? E96 7:CDE 4@?E6DE @7 2 36DE\@7\E9C66\82>6 D6C:6D]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Nashville Sc Maxwell Woledzi Major League Soccer Major League Soccer Teams Nashville, Tennessee Ghanaian Men's Footballers Major League Soccer Eastern Conference Teams American Soccer Club Seasons Major League Soccer Club Seasons Association Football Leagues Major League Soccer Seasons Eastern Conference (mls) Summer Association Football Leagues John Glennon Author twitter Author email Follow John Glennon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by