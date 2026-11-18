Nashville SC's Brian Schwake honored for MLS Save of the Year Goalkeeper made eye-opening stop against Philadelphia Union to preserve clean sheet John Glennon John Glennon Author twitter Author email Nov 18, 2026 Nov 18, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Nashville SC goalie Brian Schwake applauds team's home fans Photo: Nick Bastoky Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Nashville SC’s Brian Schwake has been a magician with his hands at times this season, but it was his foot that helped earn the goalkeeper the 2026 MLS Save of the Year.Schwake was honored in a fan vote for a spectacular stop he made in Nashville’s 0-0 draw with the Philadelphia Union on Oct. 28 at Geodis Park. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmxE @44FCC65 :? E96 82>6’D f`kDFAmDEk^DFAm >:?FE6[ H96? !9:=256=A9:2’D "F:?? $F==:G2? — DAC:?E:?8 5@H? E96 C:89E D:56 @7 E96 A:E49 — D6?E 2 4C@DD :?E@ E96 3@I] %96 A2DD C624965 E62>>2E6 q@3 q6?56C @? E96 =67E[ H9@ @?6\E:>65 2 D9@E 324< E@H2C5 E96 C:89E D:56 @7 E96 ?6E]k^AmkAmqFE $49H2<6[ 6G6? H9:=6 >@G:?8 C:89E E@ 7246 q6?56C[ >2?2865 E@ <:4< @FE 9:D =68 369:?5 9:>[ EFC?:?8 2H2J H92E 2AA62C65 E@ 36 2 DFC6 8@2=]k^AmkAm$49H2<6 H@F=5 8@ @? E@ 4@==64E 9:D `dkDFAmE9k^DFAm 4=62? D966E @7 E96 D62D@?[ >2<:?8 9:> ;FDE E96 7@FCE9 8@2=<66A6C :? |{$ 9:DE@CJ E@ C6249 E92E >:=6DE@?6]k^AmkAmp 7:?2=:DE 7@C E96 a_ae |{$ v@2=<66A6C @7 E96 *62C 2H2C5[ $49H2<6 7:?:D965 E96 C68F=2C D62D@? H:E9 `e 4=62? D966ED[ EJ:?8 E96 =628F6 C64@C5 D6E 3J %@?J |6@=2 :? a___]k^AmkAm$49H2<6 =65 |{$ H:E9 aa H:?D[ 2 _]fe 8@2=D 282:?DE 2G6C286 2?5 2 fg]c D2G6 A6C46?E286 E9:D D62D@?]k^AmkAm}$r H:== @A6? A=2J@77 4@>A6E:E:@? 2E b A]>] r% @? $F?52J[ H96? E96 q@JD :? v@=5 H:== 9@DE 6:E96C ~C=2?5@ r:EJ $r @C ur r:?4:??2E: :? v2>6 ` @7 2 36DE\@7\E9C66[ 7:CDE\C@F?5 D6C:6D]k^AmkAm}2D9G:==6 92D 9@>6\7:6=5 25G2?E286 E9C@F89@FE E96 A=2J@77D 27E6C 2 C64@C5\3C62<:?8 C68F=2C D62D@? E92E D2H E96 E62> D6E |{$ C64@C5D 7@C H:?D WabX[ A@:?ED WffX 2?5 76H6DE =@DD6D WE9C66X]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Brian Schwake Major League Soccer Nashville Sc Major League Soccer Eastern Conference Teams Philadelphia Union Nashville, Tennessee Nashville Sc Players Summer Association Football Leagues Major League Soccer Teams John Glennon Author twitter Author email Follow John Glennon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by