The Vanderbilt Commodores placed two on the Baseball America preseason All-America team as outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. and pitcher Nick Maldonado were named to the publication’s second team.
It’s the fourth preseason All-America honor for Bradfield Jr., who was named a second team selection by D1 Baseball, Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game. It’s the third preseason All-America designation for Maldonado, who was a second team selection by Collegiate Baseball and a third team selection by Perfect Game.
The SEC Freshman of the Year in 2021, Bradfield Jr. led the NCAA with 47 stolen bases and ranked second on the Commodores with a .336 batting average. He had one home run and 38 RBIs while scoring a team-high 60 runs with a team-high 82 hits. He was just the fourth VU player named to the ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Team and was a unanimous Freshman All-American and a consensus All-American selection.
Maldonado tied Luke Murphy with a team-high nine saves as a sophomore last year, striking out 59 batters over 50.2 innings while allowing 13 runs and walking just seven batters. His 28 relief appearances also led the team.
Catcher/first baseman Dominic Keegan was named a first team All-American by Perfect Game and a second team selection by Collegiate Baseball, while shortstop Carter Young were also tabbed as a second team honoree by Collegiate Baseball.
Keegan led the Commodores in several categories last season including batting average (.345), RBIs (57), doubles (17) and slugging percentage (.638), and he was second on the team in home runs (15). He was drafted in the 19th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees but elected to return to school for the 2022 season.
Young led the ‘Dores with 16 home runs in 2021, and his 52 RBIs ranked second. The 6-foot junior hit .252 with 60 hits and 47 runs scored in 61 games.
A consensus top-three preseason team — ranked No. 1 by Perfect Game, No. 2 by Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball and No. 3 by D1 Baseball — Vanderbilt opens the 2022 season with a three-game home series against Oklahoma State Feb. 18-20.
