Six minutes was all Hany Mukhtar needed on Saturday to make Nashville SC history.
The 26-year-old midfielder scored the first hat trick in club history in a 5-1 win over the Chicago Fire at Nissan Stadium, recording the fastest-ever hat trick to start a match in MLS history and the second-fastest hat trick from first to third goal.
“[It was an] amazing day for me,” Mukhtar said. “That won’t happen every time, but I’m working hard every day in training and will keep doing it. Of course, I am very happy, but we have to continue this way and we have a lot of work in front of us.”
Mukhtar’s emergence this season is what Nashville SC fans have been waiting for – someone to finally take charge as a score-first, pass-second player who persistently attacks the net.
It’s what the club thought it was getting with the acquisition of Jhonder Cadiz, and it’s what the club hopes it’s getting with the addition of Ake Loba.
"I just want to score," Mukhtar said. "I'm this type of (attacking midfielder). I like to score, and I like to help the team this way. Of course, I can give us assists, but I'm a very attacking midfield player. I would describe (myself) like that."
Last season, Mukhtar and Daniel Rios tied for the team lead with four goals, but neither was seen as a legit scoring threat every time they had the ball. That’s changed this year as Mukhtar is in a five-way tie for the second-most goals in MLS.
Mukhtar ranks sixth in total shots (39) and his 17 shots on target are the fourth-most in the league. He’s really come into his own as an attacker, surpassing most of his numbers from last year except assists and minutes.
“[Mukhtar] has been extremely bright as well as the other two guys up front,” Nashville SC coach Gary Smith said. “They have really given us purpose and a boost to our frontline…as part of that attacking group, he has been a real catalyst not just for his own gain, but for us as well. I couldn’t be more delighted for him.”
Only one team in the Eastern Conference has scored more goals than Nashville thus far – the top-ranked New England Revolution. In fact, Nashville only has three fewer goals than it scored last season in 10 fewer games.
Mukhtar has been the leader of a seemingly unrelenting NSC attack, responsible for this season’s offensive surge. Nashville ranks first in shots per 90 minutes and shots on goal per 90, second in expected goals, fewest expected goals against and fewest shots on target against, and third in goals per 90.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
