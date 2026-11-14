Mikki Allen ousted as Tennessee State athletic director University had placed department leader on administrative leave in July following concerns from various Tiger coaches John Glennon John Glennon Author twitter Author email Nov 14, 2026 Nov 14, 2026 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Mikki Allen Photo: TSU Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Months after placing Dr. Mikki Allen on administrative leave, Tennessee State University has announced he will not return as the school’s athletic director.Relatedly, Jennifer Bell will continue to serve as TSU’s interim athletic director. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“%6??6DD66 $E2E6 &?:G6CD:EJ C6>2:?D 4@>>:EE65 E@ E96 DF446DD @7 @FC 4@2496D[ DEF56?E\2E9=6E6D[ 2?5 2E9=6E:4 AC@8C2>D[ 2?5 H6 =@@< 7@CH2C5 E@ 4@?E:?F:?8 E@ 3F:=5 2 DEC@?8 7@F?52E:@? 7@C E96 7FEFC6 2?5 4@?E:?F65 8C@HE9 2?5 DF446DD @7 %$& 2E9=6E:4D[” E96 D49@@= D2:5 :? 2 DE2E6>6?E]k^AmkAm%96 >@G6 4@>6D 27E6C E96 %$& 25>:?:DEC2E:@? H2D >256 2H2C6 :? |2J @7 >F=E:A=6 4@?46C?D C682C5:?8 E96 2E9=6E:4 56A2CE>6?E[ :? 2? @A6? =6EE6C C646:G65 7C@> D6G6C2= @7 E96 D49@@=’D 9625 4@2496D]k^AmkAm%96 =6EE6C H2D k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]E6??6DD62?]4@>^DE@CJ^DA@CED^4@==686^EDF^a_ae^_e^_`^E6??6DD66\DE2E6\>:<<:\2==6?\?@\4@?7:56?46\G@E6^h_bdaeb`__f^Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmkDEC@?8mC6A@CE65=J D:8?65k^DEC@?8mk^2m 3J >6?’D 32D<6E32== 4@249 }@=2? $>:E9[ 7@@E32== 4@249 #688:6 q2C=@H[ H@>6?’D 32D<6E32== 4@249 r2?5:46 sFAC66[ D@7E32== 4@249 v6?66 |4#2E9[ EC24< 2?5 7:6=5 4@249 r92?5C2 r966D63@C@F89 2?5 G@==6J32== 4@249 s@?:<2 $FEE@?]k^AmkAm$@>6 @7 E96 C6A@CE65 :DDF6D C2:D65 :?4=F565 :?4@?D:DE6?E 4@>>F?:42E:@? 2?5 =24< @7 @A6C2E:@?2= EC2?DA2C6?4Jj F?6G6? 2==@42E:@? @7 C6D@FC46D 2?5 DFAA@CE 2>@?8 AC@8C2>Dj 2?5 =24< @7 4=62C 56A2CE>6?E2= G:D:@?[ DECF4EFC6 2?5 244@F?E23:=:EJ]k^AmkAmp==6? H2D A=2465 @? 25>:?:DEC2E:G6 =62G6 :? yF=J]k^AmkAm%$& 9:C65 p==6? :? |2J a_a_ 27E6C `` J62CD @7 D6CG:46 2E E96 &?:G6CD:EJ @7 %6??6DD66[ H96C6 96 7@4FD65 @? 7F?5C2:D:?8[ DEF56?E\2E9=6E6 56G6=@A>6?E[ 3FD:?6DD @A6C2E:@?D 2?5 25>:?:DEC2E:G6 6IA6C:6?46]k^AmkAm$:?46 2CC:G:?8 2E %$&[ p==6? 925 9:C65 7@FC @7 E96 4@2496D H9@ D:8?65 E96 ?@\4@?7:56?46 =6EE6Ci $>:E9[ q2C=@H[ sFAC66 2?5 |4#2E9]k^AmkAm%6??6DD66 $E2E6’D 7@@E32== E62> E@@< 2 a\g C64@C5 W_\d :? ~9:@ '2==6J r@?76C6?46 A=2JX :?E@ $2EFC52J’D 82>6 282:?DE t2DE6C? x==:?@:D]k^AmkAm%96 %:86CD’ >6?’D 32D<6E32== C64@C5 :D a\a[ 7@==@H:?8 uC:52J’D gb\fg =@DD 2E %6??6DD66]k^AmkAm%$&’D H@>6?’D 32D<6E32== E62> E@@< 2 `\a C64@C5 :?E@ $2EFC52J’D 82>6 282:?DE |:DD:DD:AA: '2==6J $E2E6]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tennessee State University Nolan Smith Reggie Barlow Sports Administration Athletic Director Tennessee State Tigers Basketball Tennessee State Tigers And Lady Tigers Coaches Sports People In Sports John Glennon Author twitter Author email Follow John Glennon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by