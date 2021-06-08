After missing out on wide receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans, the San Francisco 49ers still have to decide who will be the team’s No. 3 receiver heading into the season behind projected starters Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.
Coincidentally, that specific training camp battle means a little more to those in the Nashville area as it features three players from the Middle Tennessee area – Beech High School alum and ex-UT star Jalen Hurd, former MTSU wideout Richie James and former Blackman High and Vols receiver Jauan Jennings.
Other receivers competing not only to be the 49ers’ third wide receiver but to make the roster in general include Mohamed Sanu, Travis Benjamin, Kevin White, Trent Sherfield, Austin Watkins Jr., River Cracraft, Bennie Fowler and Andy Jones.
“I’ve been excited for the whole (receiver) group,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters last week after the start of OTAs. “We just got to see them in person a week ago. They came and worked hard on Monday, and we had really four days to condition them. I thought the wideouts worked very hard last week.”
While there appears to be no clear-cut favorite at this point, it makes sense for James to have the inside track as the only player from last year’s team to have any sort of meaningful contribution in 2020 (Cracraft had six receptions, Sanu had one and Benjamin opted out).
James set career highs in receptions (23), yards (394) and touchdowns (one) that included a breakout game on Thursday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers where he had nine receptions on 13 targets for 184 yards and a touchdown. He beat Samuel’s best career game by 50 yards and Aiyuk’s best game by 65 yards.
Conversely, San Francisco did invest a decent amount in Hurd -- a third-round pick in 2019 who missed his first two NFL seasons with a back injury and a torn ACL. The 25-year-old has spent the last calendar year rehabbing his knee, but he is expected to be ready to go by the start of the season.
“It’s been great to have Jalen back,” Shanahan said. “He came back right when Phase 2 started, and he’s done a good job on his ACL rehab. He should be ready to go by camp. Hopefully, there’s no setbacks and stuff like that. Right now, he’s just working out on the side and making sure he continues to rehab and gets ready for training camp.”
Hurd has all the physical tools to fill a slot receiver role perfectly for the 49ers. He showed glimpses of his potential in his lone preseason game for the team in 2019, tallying three receptions for 31 yards and two touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys. Hurd could be a force over the middle with smaller defensive backs likely not wanting to challenge him much given his size (6-foot-5, 22 pounds).
Jennings, a seventh-round pick in 2020, spent the entire season on the 49ers’ practice squad, but he also has a big body — 6-foot-3, 212 pounds — and a reputation for being a bruising, physical receiver who loves to go up and compete for jump balls.
While Sanu and Benjamin both have the edge in experience, the Middle Tennessee trio could easily edge out the veterans over the course of training camp.
“We’ll have guys step up; I’m not worried about that,” 49ers tight end and Nashville resident George Kittle said. “We’re a good wide receiver room…I’m looking forward to seeing Richie (James) and Jauan Jennings. I’m looking forward to seeing Jalen Hurd back on that football field because I think he’s very dangerous. I’m excited to see him get a ball in his hand again.”
