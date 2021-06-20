Kyle Bush has a history of success at the Nashville Superspeedway, and Saturday was no different. 

After leading 122 of 189 laps in the Tennessee Lottery 250 in Lebanon, Busch claimed his 100th Xfinity Series win – more than any other driver – giving Busch four wins in the last four events he’s raced at the track. 

He also won the Federated Auto Parts 300 Xfinity Series race in 2009 and the Nashville 200 and Bully Hill Vineyards 200 Camping World Truck Series races in 2010 and 2011, respectively.

“Reflecting on it, looking back on it, is it cool? Yeah, absolutely,” Busch said. “I remember being a kid watching the No. 60 car and Mark Martin just dominate every weekend and wondering to myself, ‘Can anyone (beat) with this guy?’ And that was 49 wins, so I just can’t really fathom right now myself what 100 really means. But it would certainly be something to look back on once t’s all said and done and I’m in my rocking chair somewhere.”

Busch also hinted after his win on Saturday that it may be his final hurrah on the Xfinity Series.

The 36-year-old stated at the beginning of the season he would leave Xfinity once he reached the 100-win milestone, but he doubled down later on, saying he would stick around as long as Gibbs needed him.

"I haven't necessarily had those discussions with (team owner) Joe (Gibbs) or (JGR president Dave Alpern,), but my understanding is there may not be anything sold next year. So, this might be it -- two more (Xfinity races this year).”

Busch, who drives the No. 18 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, has drawn some heat from racing fans for taking away opportunities from younger drivers with his part-time Xfinity Series schedule.

While he joked about embracing his haters, Busch also joked after his win on Saturday that he may stick around just to rile them up. 

"Why would I not race Xfinity?’ Busch questioned. “I get beat up, whether it's the fans, or here, like 'Why am I doing it? What am I doing it for? Why am I beating up on the little kids? And all of that BS. I love winning. If I can’t win on the Cup side, I might quit there and come back and run on Xfinity full-time.”

Full Tennessee Lottery 200 results:

  1. Kyle Busch
  2. Justin Allgaier
  3. Harrison Burton
  4. Josh Berry
  5. A.J. Allmendinger
  6. Brandon Jones
  7. Jeb Burton
  8. Noah Gragson
  9. Austin Hill
  10. Riley Herbst
  11. Jeremy Clements
  12. Michael Annett
  13. Daniel Hemric
  14. Will Rodgers
  15. Tyler Reddick
  16. Ryan Sieg
  17. Alex Labbe
  18. Ryan Vargas
  19. Justin Haley
  20. Tommy Joe Martins
  21. Josh Williams
  22. J.J. Yeley
  23. Brett Moffitt
  24. David Starr
  25. Matt Mills
  26. Natalie Decker
  27. Jesse Little
  28. Kyle Weatherman
  29. Landon Cassill
  30. Bayler Currey
  31. Myatt Snder
  32. Austin Cindric
  33. Jade Buford
  34. Joe Graf Jr.
  35. Brandon Brown 
  36. Stefan Parsons

