Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has been held in high regard since he was drafted No. 19 overall in 2019.
Simmons has been so impressive, in fact, that Titans head coach Mike Vrabel called him a future captain last season.
Now, as the offseason accolades keep rolling in for the third-year defensive tackle — honors that include being named to NFL.com’s All-Under 25 team and one of Pro Football Focus’ top 25 players under 25 — Simmons may have earned the highest honor of his young career: being compared to Aaron Donald.
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently polled over 50 NFL executives, players, coaches and scouts in an effort to rank the top defensive tackles heading into the 2021 season.
Simmons landed at No. 6 on the list behind Donald (Los Angeles Rams), Chris Jones (Kansas City), DeForest Buckner (Indianapolis), Cam Heyward (Pittsburgh) and Fletcher Cox (Philadelphia). At 23, Simmons is also the youngest player ranked in the top 10.
"No one is Aaron Donald but [Simmons] might be the closest," an NFL general manager told Fowler.
“He's the one everyone knows is coming,” Fowler said he was told by an anonymous NFC executive. “Talent-wise, he's probably top three. He's respected as such, at least how we block him."
Simmons is poised for a breakout season in the middle of a revamped front seven that includes the additions of defensive end Denico Autry and outside linebacker Bud Dupree.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Simmons improved mightily from Year 1 to Year 2, especially at getting to the quarterback. His pass rush numbers increased by leaps and bounds, jumping from five quarterback pressures to 21, two QB hits to 14, zero QB knockdowns to 11 and three QB hurries to seven.
Simmons told reporters during minicamp a few weeks ago that he had changed his offseason eating habits in an effort to become quicker and more explosive. Facing a faster, more motivated Simmons is a scary prospect for opposing quarterbacks.
