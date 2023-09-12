The Nashville Predators will take an early step toward the 2023-24 season on Thursday when the organization’s prospects report for the start of rookie camp.
The Predators will hold an open practice at 10 a.m. at Centennial Sportsplex on Thursday before departing for Estero, Fla., for the 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase. There, they will take on the top prospects of the Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers, playing each team once during the four-day event at Hertz Arena.
Nashville’s team will be made up of signed and unsigned draft picks, free-agent signings and players on tryout agreements, and it will be guided by Karl Taylor, coach of the American Hockey League’s Milwaukee Admirals.
Among the 23 players scheduled to participate are recent first-round picks Yaroslav Askarov (2020), Zachary L’Heureux (2021), Fedor Svechkov (2021), Joakim Kemell (2022) and Tanner Molendyk (2023). Also taking part are Egor Afanasyev, Luke Evangelista and Spencer Stastney, who saw NHL action with Nashville in 2022-23.
The 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase precedes the opening of Nashville’s full training camp, which begins Sept. 20 with physicals and team meetings. The Predators’ first day on the ice will be Sept. 21, and the team has six preseason contests scheduled from Sept. 25-Oct. 6, including two at Bridgestone Arena (Sept. 27 vs. Tampa Bay and Oct. 5 vs. Carolina).
Nashville’s regular-season schedule begins Oct. 10 in Tampa Bay with a nationally televised game against Tampa Bay. The Predators’ home opener is Oct. 12 against Seattle.
The Preds will be trying to return to the playoffs in 2023-24 after missing the postseason for the first time in nine years last season.