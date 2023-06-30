As the host team for the 2023 NHL Draft, the Predators made plenty of noise during the event’s two days at Bridgestone Arena.
Nashville made 11 selections, the most for the franchise since the draft switched to its current seven-round format in 2005. The last time the Preds made 11 picks was 2004 — over nine rounds.
It wasn’t as if the Predators stuffed their 2023 total with a number of late-round picks either.
They made six selections in the first three rounds (two in the first, two in the second, two in the third), starting with forward Matthew Wood (No. 15 overall) and defenseman Tanner Molendyk (No. 24 overall) in the first round. Six picks in the first three rounds were the most for Nashville since the famous 2003 draft, which yielded key defensemen Shea Weber, Ryan Suter and Kevin Klein.
“We are really happy with the way it went,” said Jeff Kealty, the Predators’ assistant general manager and director of scouring. “We had a lot of picks going into it, and when that’s the case, you never know how it’s going to play out. We were happy with the way it started out on the first night, and from there, we found players that we targeted who had unique elements. A lot of preparation went into this knowing how important it was for us, but we’re pleased with the past couple of days and are proud of our group.”
We won’t know for sure how successful this draft was for the Predators for a while, as most hockey prospects — unlike those in football or basketball — need at least a few years of seasoning before they’re ready to make an impact on the top professional level.
But potential-based reviews of the Predators’ haul have been good.
Here’s a look at how five outlets graded the Preds’ 2023 draft class:
Site: The Athletic
Grade: B+
Comments: “The host team didn’t pull off the splashy draft day trade, but they still added quality prospects for their future. Matthew Wood projects as a top-six wing. Tanner Molendyk could be a second pair defenseman. Felix Nilsson and Kalan Lind are hard-working centers who have legitimate shots to make it. There’s a lot more work to do in Nashville’s rebuild, but this is a quality starting point.”
Site: Bleacher Report
Grade: A-
Comments: “Barry Trotz told the Predators' scouting staff to 'swing for the fences' and they did.
Matthew Wood is 6-3 and one of the most talented players in the draft when it comes to having the puck on his stick. It would be a stretch to call him the next Tage Thompson, but their builds are very similar. Nashville drafted him 15th overall. He was 11th on B/R's board.
“Tanner Molendyk, drafted 27th overall, did not make our top-32 board, but he was strongly considered for it. He's an unbelievable skater who moves the puck up the ice extremely well. As it stands, he looks like a top-four shutdown and transition defenseman. If he can add some more offense to his game? Watch out.”
Site: Daily Faceoff
Grade: B+
Comments: “With so many picks, the team snagged quality and quantity. Wood is a talented college winger that just needs to improve his skating to really thrive. Molendyk has potential, but not sure I would have used him in the first round. I really like the Felix Nilsson and Kalan Lind picks in the second, while Joey Willis and Juha Jatkola were both fantastic fourth-rounders. Love the value.”
Site: The Score
Grade: A-
Comments: “GM Barry Trotz wanted his scouts to target prospects with high upside. He got exactly that early in the draft with Wood, a big and skilled winger who scored at a high rate as a freshman in the NCAA. The Predators followed that up with one of the top-skating blue-liners in Molendyk, a terrific rush defender who's just waiting to unlock more offensive upside.
“Nashville continued to take fun swings on Day 2. All of Nilsson, Lind, Kiiskinen, Willis, and Fink have exciting elements to their game. MacKinnon is a mean defenseman who helps diversify the class too. And Jatkola, Muzzatti, and Roest are re-entry prospects who enjoyed strong campaigns. An incredibly promising start to the Trotz era.”
Site: Yahoo Sports
Grade: B+
Comments: “Nashville did the work on home soil, selecting powerful winger Matthew Wood — who will be in the NHL sooner than many — in Round 1. While most saw Tanner Molendyk as a large reach in the first round, he’s a brilliant skater and could turn into a prototypical modern gamer as he continues to get stronger.
“Rounds 2 and 3 were where the Predators truly went to work, grabbing forwards Kalan Lind, Felix Nilsson, and Jesse Kiiskinen, as well as defender Dylan MacKinnon. It’s nice depth for a draft class.”