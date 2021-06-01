When former head coach Maurice Fitzgerald retired two months ago, Hillsboro High School faced a tall order finding a worthy replacement.
The Burros, though, found their man, promoting defensive coordinator and assistant head coach Anthony Brown to be the team’s next head coach, the school announced on Sunday.
“I am extremely humbled and blessed to be named the head football coach at Hillsboro,” Brown said in a release. “I look forward to being a servant leader for our football program as the sky is the limit for our school and football program.”
Fitzgerald ended a 36-year coaching career in April. He compiled a 151-101 career record with stops at Pearl-Cohn (1990-2015), Stratford (2015-17) and Hillsboro (2017-20) that included back-to-back 4A state championships with Pearl-Cohn in 1996-97.
In four years as Hillsboro head coach, Fitzgerald led the Burros to a 26-19 overall record and a 13-7 record in Class 5A with four playoff appearances. He will remain a physical education teacher at the school and stay involved with fundraising and other efforts with the football program.
“Coach Brown has served as our defensive coordinator for the past several years while mentoring under coach Maurice Fitzgerald,” Hillsboro principal Shuler Pelham said in a release.
“Coach Brown has demonstrated the character and expertise to continue the great work that coach Fitzgerald began several years ago and to take us to the next level," Pelham added. "We have already begun the passing of the torch during spring practice and look forward to kicking off a new season in our new stadium this fall.”
Brown is well versed in the Metro football scene. He played at Glencliff and served as the school’s defensive line coach for seven years. He has also been a defensive assistant at McGavock and a defensive coordinator at Maplewood.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.