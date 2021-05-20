San Francisco 49ers tight end and noted Nashville Predators fan George Kittle is teaming up with one of the best tight ends in the NFL to help the position group train and prepare for the 2021 season.
Kittle is partnering with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and the recently retired Greg Olsen to launch a tight end summit in Nashville. The event is scheduled for June 23-25.
Called TEU, the event, which is partnering with Bud Light, is aimed at bringing together “the position’s top talent from across the NFL,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The event is the latest in a line of annual preseason summits that were started by Von Miller’s pass rush summit a few years ago, then grew to similar events for offensive linemen and quarterbacks.
Kittle, who was convinced to buy a house in Nashville by former 49ers teammate and Battle Ground Academy alum C.J. Beathard, does his offseason training in Music City with strength coach Josh Cuthbert and speed coach Jeremy Holt.
The 27-year-old Kittle is a big proponent of the offseason group workout. Last year, he organized a training session for some of his 49ers’ teammates in Nashville due to COVID-19 restrictions keeping them from practicing in Santa Clara.
Not much information is available about the summit or where it will be held, but players already confirmed to be attending include:
- T.J. Hockenson (Detroit Lions)
- Darren Waller (Las Vegas Raiders)
- Robert Tonyan Jr. (Green Bay Packers)
- Noah Fant (Denver Broncos)
- Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles)
- Eric Ebron (Pittsburgh Steelers)
- Mark Andrews (Baltimore Ravens)
- Mike Gesicki (Miami Dolphins)
- David Njoku (Cleveland Browns)
- Kyle Pitts (Atlanta Falcons)
- Cole Kmet (Chicago Bears)
- Jonnu Smith (New England Patriots)
Hockenson, also an Iowa alum, trains at Kittle’s Nashville residence during the offseason.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.