Former Vanderbilt star Sonny Gray believes Twins can win now Smyrna native signs two-year, $55 million deal with Minnesota, looks forward to 15th MLB season John Glennon John Glennon Author twitter Author email Nov 20, 2026 Nov 20, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Sonny Gray of the Boston Red Sox pitches during the second inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on July 10, 2026, in New York City. Photo: Getty Images/Jim McIsaac Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link The last memory Sonny Gray has of pitching for the Minnesota Twins is exactly the kind he’d like to rekindle in 2027.Gray, a Smyrna native and former Vanderbilt star, signed a two-year, $55 million deal with the Twins earlier this week, meaning he’ll pitch for Minnesota for the second time in his career. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmp `c\J62C |{q G6E6C2?[ vC2J DA6?E a_aa 2?5 a_ab H:E9 E96 %H:?D[ A@DE:?8 2 4@>3:?65 `e\`b C64@C5 2=@?8 H:E9 2 a]h_ t#p]k^AmkAmxE H2D H:E9 E96 %H:?D E92E 96 C64@C565 9:D 7:CDE A@DED62D@? H:?[ 96=A:?8 |:??6D@E2 4=:?49 2? p>6C:42? {628F6 H:=542C5 D6C:6D EC:F>A9 @G6C %@C@?E@ :? a_ab]k^AmkAm%96 %H:?D 92G6?’E H@? >@C6 E92? ga 82>6D :? 2 D62D@? D:?46 E96?[ 7:?:D9:?8 ff\gd =2DE J62C — 8@@5 7@C E9:C5 A=246 :? E96 p{ r6?EC2= s:G:D:@?[ 6:89E 82>6D 369:?5 7:CDE\A=246 r=6G6=2?5]k^AmkAmqFE E96 bf\J62C\@=5 vC2J[ H9@ AFD965 2D:56 E96 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^DA@CED^92D\D>JC?2D\D@??J\8C2J\E9C@H?\9:D\=2DE\A:E49^2CE:4=60gh_6f4ag\__32\cbb_\h_ge\bbfc3f65ba3g]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmkDEC@?8mA@DD:3:=:EJ @7 C6E:C6>6?Ek^DEC@?8mk^2m :? 9@A6D @7 H:??:?8 2 (@C=5 $6C:6D[ 36=:6G6D :E 42? 36 5@?6 :? |:??6D@E2]k^AmkAmQ%96C6VD ?@ H2J x H@F=5 92G6 4@>6 324< E@ |:??6D@E2 :7 x 5:5?VE E9:?< H6 4@F=5 H:?] %92EVD ;FDE E96 9@?6DE\E@\v@5 ECFE9[Q vC2J k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^DA@CED]J29@@]4@>^2CE:4=6D^D@??J\8C2J\C6EFC?D\EH:?D\36=:67\_`cfdffbg]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmkDEC@?8mE@=5 C6A@CE6CDk^DEC@?8mk^2m] Q$@ x 5@ 36=:6G6 :? E9:D 8C@FA[ 2?5 x 5@ 36=:6G6 E92E E96 7FEFC6[ E96 ?62C 7FEFC6[ :D G6CJ 3C:89E :? |:??6D@E2]Qk^AmkAmvC2J :D 4@>:?8 @77 9:D 36DE D62D@?[ 2D E96 C:89E 92?56C A@DE65 2? `g\d C64@C5 7@C q@DE@? :? a_ae[ =625:?8 E96 >2;@CD :? G:4E@C:6D] w6 C68:DE6C65 2 a]fa t#p[ DEC:<:?8 @FE `ch :? `eh]_ :??:?8D A:E4965 2?5 2==@H:?8 `cg 9:ED]k^AmkAm%96C6 925 366? D@>6 E9@F89E E96 #65 $@I H@F=5 C6\D:8? vC2J[ 3FE E96 EH@ D:56D 2AA2C6?E=J ?6G6C 42>6 4=@D6 E@ C6249:?8 2? 28C66>6?E]k^AmkAm“pD 72C 2D 2 C6F?:@?[ :E ?6G6C C62==J 42>6 FA[” k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]>2DD=:G6]4@>^C65D@I^a_ae^``^D@??J\8C2J\D2JD\C65\D@I\C6F?:@?\?6G6C\C62==J\42>6\FA\367@C6\96\D:8?65\H:E9\EH:?D]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmkDEC@?8mvC2J D2:5k^DEC@?8mk^2m] “x E9:?< E96 E:>6D H6 5:5 92G6 2?J EJA6 @7 4@?G6CD2E:@?D[ :E ?6G6C C62==J 8@E 4=@D6[ :E 76=E =:<6[ H9:49 :D 4@>A=6E6=J ~z] pD 72C 2D 2 C6F?:@?[ :E 76=E =:<6 :E H2D ?6G6C 82:?:?8 2?J EC24E:@?]”k^AmkAmvC2J[ H9@’D A:E4965 7@C ~2<=2?5[ E96 }6H *@C< *2?<66D[ r:?4:??2E:[ |:??6D@E2[ $E] {@F:D 2?5 q@DE@?[ H:== 9625 :?E@ a_af H:E9 2 `cb\`_f 42C66C C64@C5[ 2=@?8 H:E9 2 b]d` t#p :? a[_gf :??:?8D A:E4965]k^AmkAmw6’D E@AA65 `e_ :??:?8D A:E4965 :? 6249 @7 9:D A2DE 7@FC D62D@?D]k^AmkAmp $>JC?2 w:89 $49@@= 2=F>[ vC2J :D 2 E9C66\E:>6 p==\$E2C H9@ 7:?:D965 7:7E9 :? rJ *@F?8 G@E:?8 =2DE J62C[ D64@?5 :? a_ab[ D6G6?E9 :? a_`h 2?5 E9:C5 :? a_`d]k^AmkAmvC2J A=2J65 E9C66 D62D@?D 2E '2?56C3:=E[ =625:?8 E96 r@>>@5@C6D E@ E96:C 7:CDE r@==686 (@C=5 $6C:6D 2AA62C2?46 :? a_`` 5FC:?8 9:D 7:?2= D62D@?] ~2<=2?5 D6=64E65 9:> H:E9 E96 `gE9 @G6C2== A:4< @7 E96 7:CDE C@F?5 :? a_``]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Minnesota Twins Sonny Gray Baseball Events World Series Baseball Finals Baseball Games Major League Baseball Teams Seasons Major League Baseball Seasons Baseball Playoffs And Champions Major League Baseball Competitions Major League Baseball Postseason Major League Baseball Teams Baseball Major League Baseball John Glennon Author twitter Author email Follow John Glennon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by